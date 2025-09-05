Hollow Knight Silksong is finally here, giving fans the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2017 indie hit. Even though it's hardly been a day since its release, at the time of writing, the game has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Silksong isn't particularly demanding, so gamers with mid-range GPUs can comfortably run it at relatively high settings.

Ad

However, it is always recommended that you fine-tune the settings to get the right balance between performance and visual quality. This guide looks into just that, exploring the best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for mid-tier GPUs.

The best Hollow Knight Silksong settings for mid-range graphics cards

Hollow Knight Silksong looks stunning at 1440p on mid-range GPUs (Image via Team Cherry)

Some popular mid-range Nvidia GPUs include the RTX 3070, 4070, 5060 Ti, 5070, and even older models like the GTX 1060 and RTX 2070. AMD's mid-range GPUs include the Radeon RX 5700 XT, 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 7700 XT, 7800XT, and the 9070. Intel's Arc B570 and B580 also fit well into this category.

Ad

Trending

These GPUs typically feature anywhere between 6GB and 12GB of VRAM, with some models having as much as 16 GB. With these specs, running a low-demand game like Silksong shouldn't be an issue at all.

Here are the best settings for running the game on mid-tier GPUs:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz

2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz Full Screen: Borderless

Borderless VSync: Off

Off Particle Effects: Normal

Normal Blur Quality: High

High Frame Rate Cap: On

On Brightness: As per preference

The game runs incredibly well at 1440p resolution on 6GB and 8GB VRAM GPUs, easily showing over 240 FPS in most cases. However, if you own a 16GB VRAM graphics card, you could go up to 4K (3840 x 2160) if your display supports it.

Ad

Particle Effects and Blur Quality are about the only graphics settings available to be tweaked. You can have these at the max setting for the best visual quality. We recommend turning on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Also read: Hollow Knight Silksong not working on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Thess are the best Silksong settings for mid-tier GPUs. As the game is less demanding and very few graphics settings need to be changed, you could apply the same settings to more powerful GPUs as well. With the provided settings, you should be able to see significantly high framerates regardless of your PC configuration.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More