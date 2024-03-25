Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are excellent graphic cards for playing Horizon Forbidden West. The game was recently released on PC and appears to be well-optimized. This means you can run the game at high settings without facing any major drops in framerates or overall performance. While it plays perfectly on default settings, a few tweaks could help you get the most out of the game and your graphics card.
This article looks into the best settings for Horizon Forbidden West with the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 can easily run Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolution and still deliver framerates ranging from 60fps to 70fps. With DLSS set to quality, you can expect great visuals and overall performance. We recommend setting the screen resolution to 1440p to get a slightly higher framerate.
The graphics settings for the RTX 4070 are as follows:
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3480 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super can run the game at the highest settings with relevant ease. You can expect framerates ranging from 70-80fps even with the resolution set to 4K. With some DLSS up-scaling, you can not only expect great visuals but also a stutter and lag-free performance.
The settings for the RTX 4070 Super are as follows:
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: Very High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
