Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are excellent graphic cards for playing Horizon Forbidden West. The game was recently released on PC and appears to be well-optimized. This means you can run the game at high settings without facing any major drops in framerates or overall performance. While it plays perfectly on default settings, a few tweaks could help you get the most out of the game and your graphics card.

This article looks into the best settings for Horizon Forbidden West with the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super.

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Horizon Forbidden West runs well on the Nvidia RTX 4070 (Image via PlayStation)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 can easily run Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolution and still deliver framerates ranging from 60fps to 70fps. With DLSS set to quality, you can expect great visuals and overall performance. We recommend setting the screen resolution to 1440p to get a slightly higher framerate.

The graphics settings for the RTX 4070 are as follows:

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 3480 x 2160

3480 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Also, check out the best settings for Horizon Forbidden West on Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super.

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

Horizon Forbidden West runs incredibly well on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super (Image via PlayStation Blog)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super can run the game at the highest settings with relevant ease. You can expect framerates ranging from 70-80fps even with the resolution set to 4K. With some DLSS up-scaling, you can not only expect great visuals but also a stutter and lag-free performance.

The settings for the RTX 4070 Super are as follows:

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: Very High

Very High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

Check out other Horizon Forbidden West articles by Sportskeeda:

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti || Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super