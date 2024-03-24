Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC and can be played with the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. The game is well-optimized for the platform, and with a few tweaks in the settings, you can get the most out of the experience.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super are extremely powerful and capable graphics cards. These cards surpass the game's recommended requirements and, thus, can run the game in the best settings possible.

In this article, we will list the best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super.

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

Horizon Forbidden West runs well on the Nvidia RTX 4080 (Image via PlayStation)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a very capable graphics card and can run Horizon Forbidden West in 4K with DLSS settings up to 3.5 quality. You can easily run the game in high settings without worrying about the quality or framerates, as it is well optimized.

The graphics settings for the RTX 4080 are as follows:

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 3480 x 2160

3480 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

Horizon Forbidden West runs well on the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super (Image via PlayStation)

With a graphics card like Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, you can play Horizon Forbidden West in the best graphics settings as it can handle heavy loads with relevant ease. You can easily run the game in 4K at high framerates, along with some DLSS.

Note that the RTX 4080 Super is also capable of running the game in 8K settings. However, there will be a much lower framerate compared to 4K due to which we will be sticking to 4K resolution in this list of settings.

The settings for the RTX 4080 Super are as follows:

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 144Hz

144Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.2

AMD FSR 2.2 Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2

AMD FSR 2.2 Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: Very High

Very High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

