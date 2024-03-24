Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on PC and can be played with the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. The game is well-optimized for the platform, and with a few tweaks in the settings, you can get the most out of the experience.
The Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super are extremely powerful and capable graphics cards. These cards surpass the game's recommended requirements and, thus, can run the game in the best settings possible.
In this article, we will list the best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super.
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080
The Nvidia RTX 4080 is a very capable graphics card and can run Horizon Forbidden West in 4K with DLSS settings up to 3.5 quality. You can easily run the game in high settings without worrying about the quality or framerates, as it is well optimized.
The graphics settings for the RTX 4080 are as follows:
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3480 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super
With a graphics card like Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, you can play Horizon Forbidden West in the best graphics settings as it can handle heavy loads with relevant ease. You can easily run the game in 4K at high framerates, along with some DLSS.
Note that the RTX 4080 Super is also capable of running the game in 8K settings. However, there will be a much lower framerate compared to 4K due to which we will be sticking to 4K resolution in this list of settings.
The settings for the RTX 4080 Super are as follows:
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2.2
- Upscale method: AMD FSR 2.2
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: Very High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
