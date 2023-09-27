Best iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 13 trade-in

With the introduction of the latest iPhone 15 series, some stunning and novel attributes have caught the eye of tech enthusiasts. From its chic Dynamic Island layout to better cameras and USB-C connectors, there's a lot to admire. Additionally, the fresh models come with various other enhancements, such as the implementation of titanium.
But that's not all. To aid users in covering the expense of obtaining the newly launched device, Apple is providing a swap program that allows for the exchange of old iPhone 13 models.
Trade in your outdated iPhone 13 model and upgrade to the iPhone 15 without emptying your wallet. This idea is highly appealing to those who want to stay up-to-date with technology.
iPhone 15 price
Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, the company surprisingly did not increase prices before the event. The original prices have been maintained for all models except the 15 Pro Max.
The prices for each of the 15 models are listed below:
15:
- 128GB: $799
- 256GB: $899
- 512GB: $1099
15 Plus:
- 128GB: $899
- 256GB: $999
- 512GB: $1199
15 Pro:
- 128GB: $999
- 256GB: $1099
- 512GB: $1299
- 1TB: $1499
15 Pro Max:
- 256GB: $1199
- 512GB: $1399
- 1TB: $1599
iPhone 13 trade-in price for iPhone 15
If you've got an iPhone 13, the iPhone 15 may be available at a reduced price. Apple's site is your go-to source for a list of models eligible for trade-in, complete with their values.
The iPhone 13 models have trade-in values that are estimated as follows:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $580
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $480
- iPhone 13 Mini: Up to $370
- iPhone 13: Up to $320
Therefore, if you plan to buy the latest 15-series model while trading in your iPhone 13-series model, check out these estimated rates:
iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 13 specs comparison
Compared to its predecessor, the tech giant has made noteworthy adjustments to the latest iPhone model. Among these modifications, the Lightning port has been discarded in favor of the more commonly used USB-C. Changes were also made to its computing performance, display, battery, and camera features, all of which received improvements.
On top of that, Apple decided to mix things up by adding Pro features, such as Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera, to non-Pro models. However, the iPhone 13 Mini has a smaller screen with a 5.4-inch display. This is an ideal opportunity for those who prefer a more compact screen.
Below are all the distinguishing specifications for the two models:
