Best iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 13 trade-in

With the introduction of the latest iPhone 15 series, some stunning and novel attributes have caught the eye of tech enthusiasts. From its chic Dynamic Island layout to better cameras and USB-C connectors, there's a lot to admire. Additionally, the fresh models come with various other enhancements, such as the implementation of titanium.

But that's not all. To aid users in covering the expense of obtaining the newly launched device, Apple is providing a swap program that allows for the exchange of old iPhone 13 models.

Trade in your outdated iPhone 13 model and upgrade to the iPhone 15 without emptying your wallet. This idea is highly appealing to those who want to stay up-to-date with technology.

iPhone 15 price

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, the company surprisingly did not increase prices before the event. The original prices have been maintained for all models except the 15 Pro Max.

The prices for each of the 15 models are listed below:

15:

128GB : $799

: $799 256GB : $899

: $899 512GB: $1099

15 Plus:

128GB : $899

: $899 256GB : $999

: $999 512GB: $1199

15 Pro:

128GB : $999

: $999 256GB : $1099

: $1099 512GB : $1299

: $1299 1TB: $1499

15 Pro Max:

256GB : $1199

: $1199 512GB : $1399

: $1399 1TB: $1599

iPhone 13 trade-in price for iPhone 15

If you've got an iPhone 13, the iPhone 15 may be available at a reduced price. Apple's site is your go-to source for a list of models eligible for trade-in, complete with their values.

The iPhone 13 models have trade-in values that are estimated as follows:

iPhone 13 Pro Max : Up to $580

: Up to $580 iPhone 13 Pro : Up to $480

: Up to $480 iPhone 13 Mini : Up to $370

: Up to $370 iPhone 13: Up to $320

Therefore, if you plan to buy the latest 15-series model while trading in your iPhone 13-series model, check out these estimated rates:

iPhone 15 (128GB) iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) iPhone 13 $479 $579 $679 $879 iPhone 13 Mini $429 $529 $629 $829 iPhone 13 Pro $319 $419 $519 $619 iPhone 13 Pro Max $219 $319 $419 $619

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 13 specs comparison

Compared to its predecessor, the tech giant has made noteworthy adjustments to the latest iPhone model. Among these modifications, the Lightning port has been discarded in favor of the more commonly used USB-C. Changes were also made to its computing performance, display, battery, and camera features, all of which received improvements.

On top of that, Apple decided to mix things up by adding Pro features, such as Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera, to non-Pro models. However, the iPhone 13 Mini has a smaller screen with a 5.4-inch display. This is an ideal opportunity for those who prefer a more compact screen.

Below are all the distinguishing specifications for the two models:

Features iPhone 15 iPhone 13 Front design Dynamic Island Notch Display Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Display Quality Super Retina XDR, 1600 nits (HDR brightness) Super Retina XDR, 1200 nits Weight 6.02 ounces 6.14 ounces Storage Options 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Main Camera 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, New 2x Telephoto 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth, Focus, and Depth control 12MP Processor A16 Bionic, 4nm A15 Bionic, 5nm

