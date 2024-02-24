5 best laptop docking stations in 2024

Technology buffs are always in search of what they feel are the best laptop docking stations that will help extend the capabilities of their laptops by providing additional ports and connections. These docks come in very handy for devices with a limited number of ports. Every dock contains a variety of ports, like USB Ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, or VGA, to name a few.

Docking stations tend to have more slots compared to USB-C hubs. Being bigger and less portable, they are mostly suitable for users who need to connect multiple peripherals in a permanent or semi-permanent setup. These stations often support power delivery as well, allowing you to charge your laptop.

To aid you in selecting an ideal device, we have listed the five best laptop docking stations, exploring their unique features, compatibility, and performance.

What are the best laptop docking stations to buy now?

1) IOGear Dock Pro

The IOGear Dock Pro is a laptop dock with a sleek build (Image via IOGear/Amazon)

Modern laptops, especially ultrathins, have limited ports, which are fairly inconvenient for many individuals. The IOGear Dock Pro makes the most of your single USB Type-C port, expanding a single connection to 12 additional ports.

The design of this dock is sleek and minimalist, making it stand out among the best laptop docking stations. Moreover, it is compatible with macOS, Windows, and all USB-C tablets.

Specifications IOGear Dock Pro Ports USB-A 3.0, SD/MMC/Micro SD slots, 3.5mm audio in/out, gigabit ethernet, HDMI (4K), DisplayPort (4K), VGA Total number of ports 12 Charging support 60W Price $299

The IOGear Dock Pro works flawlessly with multiple devices, although you need to download and install the DisplayLink software to fully utilize the dock. You will not face any issues in outputting content, transferring data, and running it as the central hub. However, this dock is limited to 60W power delivery.

Pros:

It is compatible with multiple devices.

It has four dual HDMI/DisplayPort outs.

Cons:

It gets hot during long use.

Only 1 USB-C out port.

A little pricey.

2) Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is a powerful but affordable docking station (Image via Belkin)

The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is a powerful budget station. It is a compact device that doesn’t take up much room. This dock supports dual 4K monitors at 60Hz via HDMI 2.0 port and DisplayPort. You can also connect a 5K monitor at 60Hz or an 8Kscreen at 30Hz.

It is an ideal device for individuals looking for a fast data transfer speed and a one-cable solution to connect different peripherals to their PC. The ports are adequately spaced out; which makes it more convenient to use.

Specifications Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core Ports Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet Total number of ports 7 Charging support 60W Price $169

The Bellin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is the world’s first Thunderbolt-certified dual-powered dock, which makes it one of the best laptop docking stations you can buy in 2024. However, the charging speed is limited to 60W and might face performance issues with some MAC devices.

Pros:

The build is sleek and compact.

It is a dual Thunderbolt-certified dock station.

Cons:

Limited charging capacity.

Inconsistent performance with MAC OS.

3) Anker 568

The Anker 568 is one of the best laptop docking stations (Image via Anker)

If your laptop has a USB4 port, the Anker 568 USB-C is one of the best laptop docking stations you can get. It is an 11-in-1 device with 100 watts of charging support. You can connect three 4K displays simultaneously using this dock.

It also has a Kensington lock that prevents the dock from slipping away from your desk. Although it comes with a hefty price tag, the performance is completely worth it.

Specifications Anker 568 USB-C Docking Station Ports USB-C port, DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0 port, USB4 upstream port, Ethernet port, USB-A port Total number of ports 11 Charging support 100W Price $249

You need to download an application from Anker that will automatically update the dock with the latest firmware, which will help the device run smoothly for a long time. On the downside, you might see flickers and inconsistent connection with 4k monitors. It also gets warm in the long run, but not overly so.

Pros:

It has a USB4 port.

The automatic firmware update is impressive.

It has two powerful front-mounted charging ports.

Cons:

It is an expensive docking station.

Build quality is average.

4) Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 is a powerful but moderate dock (Image via Dell)

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 is a future-proof option with Thunderbolt 5 upgrade support. It has a modular design that makes it stand out in the list of the best laptop docking stations out there.

The build quality feels premium and sturdy, and the swappable module eliminates the need to purchase a new docking station. Setting up and using the device is also very simple. Just plug in the device, and you are good to go.

Specifications Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 Ports DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 Total number of ports 11 Charging support 90W || 130W Price $299

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4 is capable of delivering 130W of power supply to charge your Dell laptop. However, for non-Dell devices, the capacity is limited to 90W. You can connect up to 4 displays at 4k resolution on a Thunderbolt connection. The dock uses an internal fan for cooling and while the fan noise is noticeable, it is still relatively quiet.

Pros:

It has a moderate removable design.

It can be upgraded to the Thunderbolt 5.

Sturdy and premium build quality.

Cons:

Limited features for non-Dell laptops.

It lacks a 3.5mm port.

Feel free to check gaming laptops from Dell.

5) VisionTek VT7100 Triple Display 4K Docking Station

Although expensive, the VisionTek VT7100 Triple Display 4K is among the best laptop docking stations (Image via VisionTek)

The VisionTek VT7100 Triple Display 4K dock is designed to connect three 4K displays concurrently with any laptop, irrespective of its OS. The performance is impressively stable. Besides the Thunderbolt port, you can also connect your device with a USB-C port.

It comes with four small rubber feet that keep the dock from moving. Moreover, you will not face any heating issues with this dock. The capacity to deliver a hefty 100W of power and a boatload of ports makes it one of the best laptop docking stations you can consider buying.

Specifications VisionTek VT7100 Triple Display 4K Docking Station Ports DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet Total number of ports 11 Charging support 100 Price $349

The VisionTek VT7100 is a very expensive device. Although the performance is top-notch, it has some tradeoffs, including random flickering, choppy images, frame drops, and ower-resolution bitstream. Although the dock works very smoothly with static content across the displays, you will notice jitter in multimedia consumption.

Pros:

It can support three 4k displays parallelly.

Capable of 100W power delivery.

Top-notch performance.

Cons:

It is a very expensive device.

Inconsistent performance across 4k displays.

The market is flooded with so many compelling options, with many claiming to be among the best laptop docking stations. But ultimately, which dock works best for you depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Check out similar articles:

Best business laptops || Best Windows 11 laptops || Best VR headsets for PC gaming || Best budget wireless mice || Best budget gaming desk