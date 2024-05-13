5 best laptops with integrated graphics (2024)

If you are looking for laptops with integrated graphics, you may get quite confused with the plethora of options available. You may want a budget-friendly device that you can work on, play video games, and also something you can watch your favorite shows on. While these laptops aren't typically made for gaming, they can still be used to play older AAA and indie titles. They are a killer buy when paired with a good processor and memory output.

They will surely be inferior to gaming laptops performance-wise, but offer a cheaper and more budget-friendly way to become a gamer. There are quite a few options to choose from, and it can get quite confusing seeing all the different available configurations. To help with your research, we have put together an article on the best laptops with integrated graphics.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A list of the best laptops with integrated graphics to buy in 2024

1) Acer Swift Edge 16

Acer Swift Edge 16 is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics overall (Image via Acer)

Price: $999.99

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is first on our list, a great option for those looking for laptops with integrated graphics. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U that gives it a slight edge in gaming. In terms of GPU, it features the AMD Radeon integrated graphics and has 16GB DDR5 RAM. Overall, this is a great option for moderate gaming, and in some cases, can handle games at 1080p as well.

Specifications Acer Swift Edge 16 Display 16-inch, 3.2K OLED, 120Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U GPU AMD Radeon Graphics ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features a great display of 16" WQXGA+ or 3.2K OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The OLED panel produces bright colors and true blacks with the DisplayHDR support. In terms of storage, you get around 1TB SSD, which is decent for the price.

Pros:

Features a powerful Ryzen 7 processor for multitasking and productivity.

Its AMD graphics outperform Intel HD Graphics in most tasks.

It has a super thin and light design.

Cons:

Relatively shorter battery life due to a powerful processor and larger display.

One of the more expensive options considering the features it provides.

2) Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics in 2-in-1 category (Image via Dell)

Price: $699.99

For those who like convertible laptops, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is one of the best available. It features a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor along with the AMD Radeon integrated graphics. You get 16GB DDR4 RAM along with 1TB SSD storage, which is terrific for the price.

Specifications Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Display 16-inch, FHD+, 60Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU AMD Radeon Graphics ROM 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

Display-wise, it features a 16" FHD+ touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This is a great laptop for movie buffs as it not only features a large screen, but also comes with four speakers. The speakers also offer Dolby Atmos spatial audio, adding to the value.

Pros:

The Ryzen 7 processor offers strong performance and can handle moderate gaming.

Great speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

Has a versatile build as it can serve as a laptop and tablet.

Cons:

Its 2-in-1 design can be heavier and bulkier than traditional laptops.

It may not have the most premium build quality compared to higher-end laptops.

3) ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip

ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics in budget category (Image via ASUS)

Price: $599.99

For budget-conscious buyers, the ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics. Powered by the Intel Core i5-13500H processor, it can handle low-end games but might struggle with newer titles. It features Intel HD graphics and 8GB DDR4 RAM, so gaming can be quite challenging. Nevertheless, it remains a viable option for students.

Specifications ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip Display 16-inch, WUXGA, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13500H GPU Intel HD Graphics ROM 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

It features a 16" WUXGA touchscreen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. To put it into perspective, the WUXGA is similar to the FHD, except it has a wider screen. The NanoEdge display offers more screen room, and it produces stunning colors with deep blacks since it's Pantone Validated.

Pros:

It is a more affordable option due to Intel HD Graphics.

Offers a good balance of price and performance for basic tasks.

Has a great display.

Cons:

The Intel HD Graphics are not ideal for demanding tasks or newer games.

Overall build quality is on the cheaper side.

4) HP Pavilion Plus 16

HP Pavilion Plus 16 is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics in premium range (Image via HP)

Price: $1,149.99

Those looking for a more premium option, the HP Pavilion Plus 16 is an excellent buy. What makes it one of the best laptops with integrated graphics is its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. This new lineup from Intel is capable of handling games and workloads with greater efficiency, and thanks to the 16GB DDR5 RAM, you can play some newer titles with some changes in settings.

Specifications HP Pavilion Plus 16 Display 16-inch, WQXGA, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Arc Graphics ROM 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

Display-wise, it features a 16" WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The WQXGA is similar to the 1440p and features a wider screen. Despite being one of the more pricier options, the laptop does not feature the best display technology. These could have improved the color accuracy of the screen, which should have been a feature for the price.

Pros:

The newest Intel Arc graphics offers improved performance over older options.

Features the powerful Ultra 7 processor.

Larger 16-inch display is great for productivity or entertainment.

Cons:

While it is powerful, the laptop is still not optimum for gaming.

Its larger screen and potentially powerful specs could affect battery life.

5) Acer Aspire Vero 15

Acer Aspire Vero 15 is one of the best laptops with integrated graphics in mid-range (Image via Acer)

Price: $849.99

Lastly, we have the Acer Aspire Vero 15, which is a great mid-range laptop featuring integrated graphics. In terms of performance, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-1355U processor along with the Iris Xe graphics.

With 16GB DDR5 RAM, it can handle newer games with some compromises in terms of quality. Overall, the laptop has a processor powerful enough to handle moderate gaming and relatively large workloads with ease.

Specifications Acer Aspire Vero 15 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 60Hz Processor Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics ROM 512GB PCIe NVMe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

Speaking of the display, it features a smaller 15.6" FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it isn't the best, it makes up in terms of performance and justifying its position in this list as one of the best laptops with integrated graphics.

Pros:

Its powerful i7 processor can handle demanding tasks.

Has a smaller design, making it more portable.

The UHD Graphics offers better performance than options with Intel HD Graphics.

Cons:

Its UHD Graphics are not ideal for demanding graphics work or gaming.

It has a smaller 15-inch display that may not be ideal for all users.

Those looking for laptops with integrated graphics should go for options in the $500-$900 price range, as they offer greater RAM and storage options. Moreover, they tend to feature a more powerful processor that can let you enjoy gaming while also being able to handle big workloads.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

5 laptops with the best screens || 5 Best Ryzen laptops for gaming in 2024 || 5 best gaming laptops under $1000