Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth comfortably with some tweaks to the graphics settings. The game isn't challenging to run compared to Ishin! or The Man Who Erased His Name. All of these games are spin-offs to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and share a lot in common in terms of graphics fidelity. It is possible to hit high framerates in the new game without compromising the visual quality too much.
We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best settings combinations with the Deck handheld in mind. We will cover the best settings for both 30 FPS and 60 FPS experiences.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck
30 FPS isn't hard to hit in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. You can rely on a mix of Medium and High settings in the title with AMD FSR turned on and easily hit this target framerate.
We recommend the following settings for the best experience:
Graphics settings
- Video card: As per your system
- Display: Display 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display
- V-sync: Off
- Graphical quality: Custom
- Field of vision: +38
- FPS: Unlimited
Advanced settings
- Texture filtering: 16x
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Geometry quality: Medium
- Realtime reflections: Off
- Motion blur: On
- SSAO: Off
- Render scale: 100%
- Anti-aliasing: Default
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 2.0: Off
- AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3.0: Quality
- AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3 frame generation: Off
- Intel XeSS: Off
Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PS4 and PS5.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck
You must crank down the settings to a mix of Low and Medium to hit 60 FPS in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.
We recommend the following settings combination if you are looking for a high-framerate experience on the Steam Deck:
Graphics settings
- Video card: As per your system
- Display: Display 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display
- V-sync: Off
- Graphical quality: Custom
- Field of vision: +38
- FPS: Unlimited
Advanced settings
- Texture filtering: 8x
- Shadow quality: Low
- Geometry quality: Low
- Realtime reflections: Off
- Motion blur: On
- SSAO: Off
- Render scale: 100%
- Anti-aliasing: Default
- Reflection quality: Low
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 2.0: Off
- AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3.0: On
- AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3 frame generation: On
- Intel XeSS: Off
Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
The Steam Deck isn't the fastest console in the market. It struggles in most graphically demanding video games in the market. However, with the above settings combinations applied, you can have a good time playing the latest Like a Dragon title without major quality compromises.