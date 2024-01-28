Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth comfortably with some tweaks to the graphics settings. The game isn't challenging to run compared to Ishin! or The Man Who Erased His Name. All of these games are spin-offs to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and share a lot in common in terms of graphics fidelity. It is possible to hit high framerates in the new game without compromising the visual quality too much.

We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best settings combinations with the Deck handheld in mind. We will cover the best settings for both 30 FPS and 60 FPS experiences.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth runs well on the Steam Deck with some tweaks (Image via Amazon)

30 FPS isn't hard to hit in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. You can rely on a mix of Medium and High settings in the title with AMD FSR turned on and easily hit this target framerate.

We recommend the following settings for the best experience:

Graphics settings

Video card: As per your system

As per your system Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display V-sync: Off

Off Graphical quality: Custom

Custom Field of vision: +38

+38 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 16x

16x Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Geometry quality: Medium

Medium Realtime reflections: Off

Off Motion blur: On

On SSAO: Off

Off Render scale : 100%

: 100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0

0.0 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3.0: Quality

Quality AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off Intel XeSS: Off

Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PS4 and PS5.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth runs at 60 FPS on the Deck with some compromises (Image via SEGA Asia)

You must crank down the settings to a mix of Low and Medium to hit 60 FPS in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

We recommend the following settings combination if you are looking for a high-framerate experience on the Steam Deck:

Graphics settings

Video card: As per your system

As per your system Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display V-sync: Off

Off Graphical quality: Custom

Custom Field of vision: +38

+38 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 8x

8x Shadow quality: Low

Low Geometry quality: Low

Low Realtime reflections: Off

Off Motion blur: On

On SSAO: Off

Off Render scale : 100%

: 100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Low

Low Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0

0.0 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3.0: On

On AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3 frame generation: On

On Intel XeSS: Off

Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The Steam Deck isn't the fastest console in the market. It struggles in most graphically demanding video games in the market. However, with the above settings combinations applied, you can have a good time playing the latest Like a Dragon title without major quality compromises.