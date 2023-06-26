5 best mid-range CPUs to pair with the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti sits at the top of the stack of Nvidia's current-gen 1440p GPU offerings. It is the rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB, bringing solid improvements over the last-gen RTX 3070 Ti. The graphics card supports all new rendering technologies like frame generation and the improved efficiencies that the new Ada Lovelace lineup is capable of. However, the GPU can be a bit pricey, starting at $699 for the base models.

Thus, it's only ideal for mid-range systems built for playing games at resolutions higher than 1080p. The card isn't as taxing as the higher-end RTX 4080 and 4090 video cards, which means gamers can get away without spending a fortune on a gaming PC.

In this article, we will list the best mid-range CPUs that don't cost an arm and a leg and can still handle an RTX 4070 Ti without leaving much of its performance on the table.

Mid-range CPUs handle the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti very well

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 ($119)

The Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 was introduced as a budget $200 processor based on the Zen 3 architecture. Following the introduction of the latest Ryzen 7000 lineup, this chip has been discounted to just about $119 on leading retail websites like Newegg and Target, making it a solid run for the money.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture Zen 3 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.5 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $132

In all fairness, the 5600 isn't the fastest processor that you can buy in the market. However, it is a decent option for those on a budget. The chip can handle the 4070 Ti without major performance issues, but it leaves some more performance that could be enjoyed by spending extra bucks on a beefier chip.

2) Intel Core i5 13400F ($208.99)

The Core i5 13400F is a solid budget gaming processor (Image via Intel)

The budget Core i5 chips have continued to be Team Blue's best-selling CPUs for a few years now. The 13400 is no exception to this formula. The Raptor Lake chip brings slight improvements over the 12400, which makes it an even better budget pair for the RTX 4070 Ti.

Intel Core i5 13400F Architecture Alder Lake-S Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $124

The iGPU-less 13400F is selling for $208.99, making it significantly costlier than the 5600. However, the processor is worth the extra cash, provided it brings support for faster DDR5 memory and way better single-core performance marks

3) AMD Ryzen 5 7600 ($223)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is Team Red's answer to the Core i5 13400. There's very little difference between these two chips apart from lacking support for DDR4 memory and costing about $15 more. None of these points are specifically valid for those building a gaming PC based on the RTX 4070 Ti.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.8 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 65W Price $223

Both the Ryzen 5 7600 and the Core i5 13400 are great budget processors for the high-end 70-intel class video card. Gamers opting for either of these chips won't be disappointed with the performance. However, if you are a streamer, content creator, or work with video in general, go for the 13400 since it supports Quick Sync video.

4) Intel Core i5 13600KF

The Intel Core i5 13600KF (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i5 13600K and KF processors are a bit on the higher end of the stack. These chips are built with performance in mind and help gamers with high-end cards like the RTX 4070 Ti get the maximum out of their system.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 181W Price $279

The chip is a bit costlier, with the iGPU-less variant priced at $268 and the 13600K selling for over $300. The chip will also require some beefy cooling solutions. Overall, gamers are looking at a total cost of almost $2,000 if they plan to buy this chip.

5) AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Many might argue that chips in the Core i7 and the Ryzen 7 lineups might fit the RTX 4070 Ti well. However, we don't recommend spending much on a CPU since just a Ryzen 5 or a Core i5 is more than enough for this card. Those who want to spend more on their chup can opt for the slightly costlier Ryzen 7 7700.

Ryzen 7 7700 Architecture Zen 4 Core count 8 Thread count 16 Base clock 3.8 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz TDP 65W Price $327

Currently, this low-power Ryzen 7 chip is selling for just around $330 on Newegg and Amazon. This makes it a decent choice for the RTX 4070 Ti.

Overall, the 4070 Ti is not meant for the ultimate processors in the market. Thus, we don't recommend gamers spend more than $350 on a chip for this card.

