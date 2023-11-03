Whether you are a content creator or a professional, the best monitors for Apple MacBook Pro make for an optimal MacBook Pro experience. A second screen to complement the MacBook Pro increases productivity and multitasking efficiency with more display real estate for your apps and tabs. However, while picking up a monitor for your Apple laptop, there are a few things to watch out for.

The monitor must have a brilliant display to match the Retina Display of the MacBook. However, you should also look out for features like USB Type-C port, Power Delivery, Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and so on. Whether you want a monitor to use as a secondary display, mirrored display, or in a clamshell mode, the best monitors for Apple MacBook Pro can make all the difference.

1) Apple Studio Display

Apple Studio Display comes with a 5K panel (Image via Apple)

When looking for the best monitor for your MacBook Pro, you cannot go wrong with a monitor from Apple itself. The 27-inch Studio Display from Apple is a great 5K monitor priced at $1,599. With a powerful onboard camera, a great speaker setup, and a stunning display, it’s the best monitor you can buy for an Apple MacBook Pro.

The Apple Studio Display has various reference modes and a DCI-P3 Wide Colour gamut. It also features a power six-speaker setup for clear and loud audio output. There is a 12MP ultrawide camera, which offers the Center Stage feature thanks to the A13 Bionic chip. As for ports, the Apple Studio Display comes with three USB-C and one Thunderbolt 3 port.

Pros:

5K display.

USB C and Thunderbolt ports.

6 Speakers

12MP ultrawide camera

Cons:

Fixed height

No colour options

2) Apple Pro Display XDR

Apple Pro Display XDR is a top-of-the-line monitor from the brand (Image via Apple)

If budget is no bar for you and you want an absolute beast of a display, the Apple Pro Display XDR is the best monitor for the latest Apple MacBook Pro. It’s a 32-inch top-of-the-line monitor from Apple that displays accurate colors at brightness up to 1,000 nits or 1,600 nits in HDR scenarios. Additionally, despite being an LCD panel, the Apple Pro Display XDR has stunning contrast, making blacks look inky.

The Apple Pro Display XDR comes in two models—one with standard glass and the other with nano-texture glass. The latter is designed to reduce glare without affecting the contrast levels. The standard model is priced at $4,999, whereas the nano texture model comes at $5,999. Moreover, the display doesn’t come with a stand, so you will have to shell out another $999 for it.

It’s a Retina 6K display with a P3 wide color gamut and 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors. The display comes with features like Reference mode selection, Custom reference modes, Reference status indicator, Brightness control, Portrait/landscape detection, Night Shift, True Tone, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid-Log Gamma (HLG) playback support. It also comes with one Thunderbolt 3 Port and three USB-C ports.

Pros:

6K Retina Display

Reference models for editors

Brilliant design

Cons:

Expensive

No stand included

3) Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9 is a flagship curved monitor from the brand (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of the best monitors for the Apple MacBook Pro outside of Apple’s lineup. With an impressive color-accurate display and many gaming-related features, the Odyssey G9 is suitable for both power users and serious gamers. This curved 49-inch gaming monitor is an excellent buy for anyone looking for the best monitor for their Apple MacBook Pro.

This gaming monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio display and 240Hz refresh rate. This 1000R curved monitor flaunts support for Dual QHD resolution, HDR1000, and HDR10+ for stunning picture quality. Other features include flicker-free, EyeSaver mode, refresh rate optimizer, screen size optimizer, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, and more.

Pros:

DQHD Display

Curved monitor for excellent viewing

240Hz refresh rate

Cons:

Expensive

No speaker included

4) BenQ DesignVue PD3220U

The BenQ DesignVue PD3220U has been designed specifically for MacBooks (Image via BenQ)

If you want something that goes perfectly with the Apple aesthetics, the BenQ DesignVue PD322)U is the best monitor for the Apple MacBook Pro. According to BenQ, this is a Mac-compatible designer monitor with dedicated features for creators.

These include Daisy Chain via Thunderbolt 3 to connect two UHD monitors to a MacBook Pro, Color Modes by BenQ Display Pilot, one-click sync for MacBook color profiles, AQCOLOR Tech for accurate colors, etc. Other features of this monitor include HDR10, DualView, attentive color modes for creators, and various creator modes like CAD/CAM, animation, darkroom, and eyecare technology.

For connectivity, it comes with USB-C ports for Thunderbolt 3, HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and a USB hub. This 32-inch 4K UHD is ideal for those looking to expand their workstation with MacBook Pro.

Pros:

32-inch 4K UHD Display

Daisy chaining support

Color optimized for MacBook Pro

Cons:

Below par brightness

Limited HDR support

5) Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is an affordable alternative to the Apple Studio Display (Image via Dell)

The Dell UltraSharp is the best monitor for the Apple MacBook Pro, including the latest M3 model, as it is a more affordable alternative to the Apple Studio Display. It comes with the same 27-inch display form factor with single cable connectivity. Moreover, the sleek design with slim bezels compliments the Apple MacBook Pro quite well.

This monitor comes with LG’s IPS Black Technology with twice the contrast as standard displays and is Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certified. It also supports a 98% DCI-P3 digital cinema gamut for a good viewing experience. Other features include Mac-optimized color profiles, USB-C with PD, a KVM switch, daisy chain support for dual 4K models with a single cable, and an integrated LAN port.

Pros:

27-inch 4K UDH Display

Daisy chaining support

Color optimized for MacBook Pro

Cons:

Belo par brightness

Limited HDR support

There’s a world of monitors out there for the Apple MacBook Pro, but if you are looking for the best monitor, look no further than the ones listed here. From stunning displays with Mac-specific color optimizations to daisy chain support, these monitors are designed to ensure a great experience when paired with an Apple MacBook Pro.