What's new in Apple M3 MacBook Pro? Release date, price, pre-order, and more

Apple has unveiled new M3 MacBook Pro models that usher the next-gen of Apple Silicon both in terms of performance and features. The upgraded chip features an improved CPU and GPU with upgrades to the Neural Engine and new device colorways. The cheapest MacBook Pro powered by the base M3 processor is now more affordable than the last generation at just $1,599, as opposed to the older $1,999 introductory price tag. Other than this, the company has also unveiled the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

The mid-range M3 Pro is 40% faster than the last-gen, and the cranked-up M3 Max is a whopping 250% faster than the M2 Max. The new processors feature much more powerful GPUs, which has been a major talking point of the new M3 family. They support mesh shading and ray tracing, making the devices ideal for professionals who work with advanced graphics and machine learning.

All these advancements come at no extra cost to efficiency or battery life. The M3 MacBooks deliver 22 hours of usage on a full charge, which matches the numbers the last-gen M2 devices were capable of. Let's review the finer details of the three new laptops introduced today.

Everything you need to know about Apple M3 MacBook Pro

At the baseline of the new laptop lineup is the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3. The device is mainly designed with students, enthusiasts, and professionals in mind who need the increased performance of the new Apple Silicon. With a more powerful CPU and GPU, the device is perfect for photo and video editing, making it a solid option for creators. The best part of the device is that the introductory price has been slashed to $1,599 for the 8-core CPU and GPU version.

The M3 Pro has been beefed up with up to a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU. It supports a maximum of 36 GB of unified memory and is available in sizes of 14 and 6 inches. The device starts from $1,999, bringing the extra performance to a wide array of the market but mostly concentrated at professionals. The M3 Pro and Max-powered laptops are also available in a new colorway, Space Gray, with a dark aluminum finish.

At the very top of the new lineup is the new 14 and 16-inch M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro. The devices pack up to a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. You can pair the laptops with up to 128 GB of unified memory and 8 TB of SSD storage. These laptops start from $2,399 for the 14-inch version to $7,199 for the maxed-out model.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro release date

The new Apple M3 MacBook Pro models are now available for pre-order. The base model powered by the M3 chip and the M3 Pro MacBook Pro will hit shelves on November 7.

The top-of-the-line M3 Max will be available in late November. An exact date hasn't been specified yet, and Apple expects to start shipping the laptop sometime in the next 2-3 weeks.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro price and specs

The new MacBook Pro lineup is powered by the M3 processors. These new chips are the next generation of Apple silicon. They are based on a 3 nm process node and improve efficiency and performance.

Apple has introduced three models in the new lineup like the last generation: the base M3, the M3 Pro, and the M3 Max. You can buy a MacBook Pro based on any of these chips. The detailed specs list of the device is as follows:

M3 MacBook Pro M3 Pro MacBook Pro M3 Max MacBook Pro CPU 8-core 12-core up to 16-core GPU 10-core 18-core up to 40-core Unified memory 8 GB up to 36 GB up to 128 GB SSD storage up to 1 TB up to 4 TB up to 8 TB Price range $1,599-$1,799 $1,999-$4,099 $2,399-$7,199

Only the M3 Pro and M3 Max models are available in 16-inch formats and Space Gray colorways. The base model uses up to a 96W charger, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max go up to 140W. The I/O includes two Thunderbolt ports, one HDMI, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port.

How to pre-order Apple M3 MacBook Pro

All the new M3 MacBook Pro models unveiled at the October 30 "Scary Fast" event are now available for pre-order from the official Apple website. The devices are currently listed on the Apple Store and other leading retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

You can place an order from the store of your choice right away. The base model and M3 Pro MacBooks will debut on November 7, while the M3 Max alternatives start shipping later in November.

