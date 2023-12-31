10 best Motorola phones to buy in early 2024

Motorola is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers today, right after giants like Samsung and Apple. The company has launched a plethora of options targeting every segment of the market from the foldable to flagships and even entry-level $100 phones. No matter how much you have to spend, there's something for everybody from the American smartphone maker. This gives users the flexibility to choose.

Some of the latest Moto smartphones made news after pioneering design cues and hardware. The Razr+ is one such device that took the foldable game to the next level with a full-sized display on a full-sized device that folds in half.

Motorola is also known for its light software that is quite close to stock Android. All of this makes their devices a top option for users to consider. In this article, we will go over the best devices you should consider while purchasing a Motorola smartphone.

The best Motorola phones today

1) Motorola Razr Plus 2023 ($799)

The Motorola Razr+ is one of the most innovative devices you could buy today. It pioneered this design when it debuted earlier this year, being one of the first smartphones to feature a massive rear display on a device that flips. Another phone that has joined it is the new 1,000$ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Therefore, those who want a competitive smartphone with a similar feature set at a lower price tag can opt for the $800 Razr+.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display size and resolution 6.9" 1080 x 2640 Memory 8, 12 GB Storage 256, 512 GB

However, the smartphone doesn't lacks the latest feature set. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which has already been replaced by the newer 8+ Gen 2 processor. Moreover, the 6.9" display of the smartphone is locked to 1080p resolutions, which isn't the best for flagship-grade devices.

Pros

The Motorola Razr+ is one of the most innovative foldables in the market. It features up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage. The smartphone is competitively priced at $1,000.

Cons

The smartphone is locked to a 1080p display. It is powered by the last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

2) Motorola Edge Plus ($699)

The Motorola Edge Plus is another fantastic flagship-grade smartphone. It features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that promises some of the best performance metrics in the market. This smartphone also has a decent camera setup. At $700, it makes for a fantastic package that is a solid run for the money.

Motorola Edge Plus 2023 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display size and resolution 6.67" 1080 x 2400 Memory 8 GB Storage 512 GB

In terms of other specs, the device features a 6.67" 1080p display with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The Edge Plus is a fantastic option for those looking for devices that provide top-notch performance without shelling out a lot of money.

Pros

The Motorola Edge Plus is a flagship-grade smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It is priced competitively at $700.

Cons

The smartphone is limited to a 1080p display. It doesn't go above 8 GB RAM, which can be limiting for a flagship device.

3) Motorola Edge 40 ($572)

The Motorola Edge 40 is among the leading mid-premium segment devices from the company. The device bundles a fantastic design, display, and specs sheet, earning it a high rank on this list. Currently, it is selling for $572 on Amazon and can be a serious alternative to the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the S23 FE.

Motorola Edge 40 SoC Mediatek Dimensity 8020 Display size and resolution 6.55" 1080 x 2400 Memory 8 GB Storage 128, 256 GB

The device is based on the Dimensity 8020 chipset. The display of the device is a fantastic 6.55-inch P-OLED 144 Hz panel. However, the memory and storage specs are a bit limited. You only get 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage with it. With a 4,400 mAh cell, the battery life of this device can be a bit underwhelming too.

Pros

The smartphone features a stunning design, display, and a capable camera setup. The Moto software is close to stock Android. The device packs 68W fast charging.

Cons

The smartphone can overheat at times. With a 4,400 m,Ah cell, battery life isn't the best.

4) Motorola Edge 30 Pro ($449)

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is a last-gen flagship-grade offering from the company. Thanks to the price cuts after the launch of the Edge 40 series, this device continues to be a recommendation in the mid-premium segment. It packs a stunning display and a capable camera setup. On top of this, you get the powerful 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 2022 SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display size and resolution 6.7" 1080 x 2400 Memory 8, 12 GB Storage 128, 256, 512 GB

The device features up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, which is impressive at this price point. You also get a 6.7-inch 144 Hz OLED curved display with it. Moreover, the smartphone features a fantastic dual-50 MP rear camera setup that can shoot 8K video at up to 30 FPS. The selfie camera is quite capable as well and can shoot up to 4K 30 FPS video with its 60 MP sensor.

Pros

The Moto Edge 30 Pro features the capable 8 Gen 1 chipset. You get up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage with it. The device features a fantastic display and camera setup.

Cons

The battery life could be better. Although the software is clean, support will be limited.

5) Motorola ThinkPhone 2023 ($399)

The Motorola ThinkPhone is another fantastic device in the mid-premium segment. It is currently selling for $399 in most leading retail stores. The device is a perfect blend of features, performance, and pricing. You get a 5,000 mAh cell that delivers full-day battery life. This, coupled with superb gaming and multi-tasking performance, earns the smartphone a place on this list.

Motorola Thinkphone 2023 SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display size and resolution 6.6" 1080 x 2400 Memory 8, 12 GB Storage 128, 256, 512 GB

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. You also get up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by a high-end 6.6-inch 144 Hz 10-bit OLED display and a capable camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor.

Pros

You get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with the ThinkPhone. The device is paired with a 5,000 mAh cell.

Cons

The cameras on the device aren't the best.

6) Motorola Edge 30 Fusion ($399)

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a last-gen device. It has been replaced by the new Edge 40 lineup and subsequently discounted. The smartphone looks good on hand and has a premium touch to it. Besides this, you get a decent P-OLED curved display with 144 Hz refresh rates, good brightness, and 10-bit color.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion SoC Snapdragon 888+ Display size and resolution 6.55" 1080 x 2400 Memory 6, 8, 12 GB Storage 128, 256, 512 GB

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset and can bundle up to 12 GB RAM. In terms of storage options, you can choose between 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. This is plenty by 2024 standards.

Pros

You get the capable Snapdragon 888+ chipset with the device. The device can feature up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Cons

The camera setup is a bit lacking with no telephoto or zoom lens. The battery life of the device isn't the best.

7) Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 ($299)

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a worthy mention in the sub-$300 range. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and brings a bunch of features to the table that rank among the best smartphones at this price point. For starters, you get 256 GB of storage, 120 Hz refresh rates, and a 5,000 mAh battery cell. All of this earns it a spot on this list.

Motorola G Stylus 5G SoC Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Display size and resolution 6.8" 1080 x 2400 Memory 4, 6 GB Storage 128, 256 GB

The cameras of the device can be a bit underwhelming, however. You still get 4K recording capabilities, but the primary sensor needs a bit of fine-tuning. Moreover, Moto has cut corners with the capabilities of the display. Although it's 120 Hz, an LCD panel has its share of issues.

Pros

The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. You get up to 256 GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh cell with it.

Cons

The camera setup could use some refining. The smartphone is based on an LCD.

8) Moto G Power 5G ($249)

The Moto G Power 5G received a 2023 refresh early in the year with a new processor, updated display, software, and camera capabilities. The new smartphone is a superb device in the sub-$250 range with multitasking and gaming capabilities like few others in the range. However, being a budget device, it has its range of caveats as well.

Motorola G Power 5G SoC Mediatek Dimensity 930 Display size and resolution 6.5" 1080 x 2400 Memory 6 GB Storage 256 GB

The device is based on the Dimensity 930 chipset. You get 256 GB of storage with it, which is quite necessary in early 2024. Moreover, you also get a 5.000 cell that can deliver a day's worth of battery life. But, it uses an LCD, which is sub-par according to 2024 standards. The camera setup is quite lacking and doesn't support 4K video. This is a major letdown.

Pros

The Moto G Power 5G is competitively priced at $249. You get 5G connectivity, 256 GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh cell.

Cons

The device is based on an LCD. The cameras on the smartphone aren't the best.

9) Motorola G 5G ($199)

Coming to more budget devices, the Moto G 5G is a fantastic recommendation in the sub-$200 range. It is based on the refreshed Snapdragon 480+ chipset and features a 5,000 mAh cell that can last you more than a day on one full charge. However, the smartphone cuts corners in a lot of places to hit the target price.

Moto G 5G 2023 SoC Snapdragon 480+ 5G Display size and resolution 6.5" 720 x 1600 Memory 2, 4 GB Storage 128 GB

For starters, you get a sub-par 720p LCD with it. The smartphone is limited to just 4 GB of RAM, which isn't sufficient for multitasking and falls way short of the 2024 standard of 8 GB. Moreover, the cameras of the device aren't superb either. Thus, you will be giving up a lot with this budget device.

Pros

The Moto G 5G is quite affordable at just $199. The smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery.

Cons

You get a 720p LCD with the smartphone. The cameras of the smartphone are lacking.

10) Motorola G Play 2023 ($109)

The Moto G Play 2023 is an entry-level offering from the company. Like the Moto G 5G, it cuts corners on a lot of features to hit the price point. For starters, it is based on the older Helio G37 chipset. You get just 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage, which falls far behind the 2024 standard.

Motorola G Play 2023 SoC Mediatek Helio G37 Display size and resolution 6.5" 720 x 1600 Memory 3 GB Storage 32 GB

However, the biggest caveat of the device is that it's locked to 4G connectivity. You also get a basic camera setup and a 720p LCD, which aren't the best in the market. However, given how affordable the smartphone is, these trade-offs are worth it.

Pros

The smartphone is one of the cheapest modern devices in the market. You get a 5,000 mAh cell that promises all-day battery life.

Cons

It is limited to 4G connectivity and Android 12 software. It just bundles 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Motorola is one of the leading smartphone makers today. Their devices are a perfect blend of performance, specs, and features. All of the phones listed above are some of the best contenders at their price ranges. If you don't have the cash for an iPhone or Samsung, these alternatives may be worth it.