Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Naraka Bladepoint, an action-based battle royale, recently went for free to play. Thus, gamers can download the game from Steam and start playing it immediately. The title isn't very demanding on graphics hardware. Therefore, those with slightly older video cards, like the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super, can enjoy a decent experience.
Naraka features many graphics settings on PC, which can be customized to enjoy the best experience. However, tuning them can be both time taking and difficult.
To help gamers fix this issue, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super in this article.
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070
The RTX 2070 isn't the most powerful graphics card in the world. Thus, we recommend gamers stick to 1080p in this title. A mix of high and medium settings works best in Naraka Bladepoint. Gamers don't need to rely on DLSS with this combination applied.
The best settings for the game are as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: High
- Effects: High
- Textures: High
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Light: Medium
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super is considerably faster than the older non-Super variant. Thus, gamers with this card can crank the settings up further, potentially even playing at 1440p without major performance hiccups.
The best settings in Naraka Bladepoint for this GPU are as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: High
- Effects: High
- Textures: High
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: Medium
- Light: Medium
Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding game out there. It is already a couple of years old. Therefore, gamers with 70-class GPUs like the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super don't need to worry about performance hiccups in the title. These GPUs are beautiful options for playing the latest games at 1080p and, potentially, 1440p.