Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Naraka Bladepoint, an action-based battle royale, recently went for free to play. Thus, gamers can download the game from Steam and start playing it immediately. The title isn't very demanding on graphics hardware. Therefore, those with slightly older video cards, like the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super, can enjoy a decent experience.

Naraka features many graphics settings on PC, which can be customized to enjoy the best experience. However, tuning them can be both time taking and difficult.

To help gamers fix this issue, we will list the best graphics settings for the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super in this article.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 isn't the most powerful graphics card in the world. Thus, we recommend gamers stick to 1080p in this title. A mix of high and medium settings works best in Naraka Bladepoint. Gamers don't need to rely on DLSS with this combination applied.

The best settings for the game are as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: High

High Effects: High

High Textures: High

High Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Light: Medium

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is considerably faster than the older non-Super variant. Thus, gamers with this card can crank the settings up further, potentially even playing at 1440p without major performance hiccups.

The best settings in Naraka Bladepoint for this GPU are as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: High

High Effects: High

High Textures: High

High Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: Medium

Medium Light: Medium

Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding game out there. It is already a couple of years old. Therefore, gamers with 70-class GPUs like the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super don't need to worry about performance hiccups in the title. These GPUs are beautiful options for playing the latest games at 1080p and, potentially, 1440p.