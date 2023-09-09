Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are 4K-ready gaming graphics cards launched in the last-gen to standardize playing the latest titles at high resolutions. Even a few years since launch, these cards remain great options for playing the most demanding games, like Starfield and NBA 2K24, at UHD without major performance issues.

Do note, however, that you'll have to crank down the settings in the latest basketball game to maintain a decent 60+ FPS on the 3080 GPUs. NBA 2K24 features a ton of graphics options, which can make choosing the ideal settings a bit of a chore.

In this article, we will walk you through the best combination for the Ampere-based 80-class offerings. You can apply these settings for the best experience in NBA 2K24.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3080

Although the RTX 3080 is a superb video card that packs a ton of graphics rendering power, it faces some difficulties in high resolutions like 4K because of its limited 10 GB VRAM. If you are rocking the 12 GB variant, you can crank the settings further in NBA 2K24. However, given how few of those GPUs sold, we will stick to a mix of medium and high settings for an ideal experience.

The best settings combination for the 3080 are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB is considerably more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. You can get top-notch performance in the most demanding games at 4K without major compromises. NBA 2K24 is no exception to this formula.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 Ti in the new basketball game:

Video settings

Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: High

High Texture detail level: Ultra

Ultra Player detail level: High

High Crowd detail level: High

High Media people detail level: High

High Hair detail level: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: On

On Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: On

On Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: On

On Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti rank among the most powerful graphics cards out there. Although you might have to slightly crank down the settings in NBA 2K24, these GPUs are still capable of delivering a solid experience without major performance hiccups and frame drops.