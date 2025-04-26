Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc A750

The much-awaited The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on April 22, 2025, on all major platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The remaster has surprised fans with its upgraded visuals and game mechanics, featuring a new leveling system and far more detailed character animations.

Judging by the system requirements of this remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we can concur that it is decently demanding. At the very least, it requires an RTX 2080 to run at the recommended graphics settings. Therefore, those who own the Intel Arc A750 should be able to run the game at 1080p. However, the GPU isn't capable of handling the game at Higher graphics settings.

Thus, it is crucial to moderate the settings to get smooth framerates. This article provides the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the Intel Arc A750.

Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly those with an Intel Arc A750 GPU.

Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on the Intel Arc A750

Oblivion Remastered is a little demanding for the Intel Arc A750 (Image via Bethesda)

The game runs well on the Intel Arc A750, showing framerates of 40-50 FPS at 1080p resolution. We've opted for optimized graphics settings featuring both Low and Medium settings. The game is a little heavy for the A750, so we need to tune down the settings to attain smoother framerates.

We've turned on FSR upscaling, setting it to Quality mode, which provides a good balance between visual quality and performance. We've also turned on FSR Frame Generation as it helps get a higher number of frames.

Here are the best settings for the Intel Arc A750:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Low

Low Post-Processing Quality: Low

Low Hair Quality: Low

Low Cloth Quality: Low

Low Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)

Low (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: FSR

FSR FSR 3 Mode: Quality

Quality FSR 3 Sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 Frame Generation: On

On XeSS Mode: Performance (Greyed Out)

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered well on PCs with the Intel Arc A750.

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More