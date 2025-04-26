Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Intel Arc A750

The much-awaited The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released on April 22, 2025, on all major platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The remaster has surprised fans with its upgraded visuals and game mechanics, featuring a new leveling system and far more detailed character animations.
Judging by the system requirements of this remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we can concur that it is decently demanding. At the very least, it requires an RTX 2080 to run at the recommended graphics settings. Therefore, those who own the Intel Arc A750 should be able to run the game at 1080p. However, the GPU isn't capable of handling the game at Higher graphics settings.
Thus, it is crucial to moderate the settings to get smooth framerates. This article provides the best graphics settings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the Intel Arc A750.
Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly those with an Intel Arc A750 GPU.
Best settings for Oblivion Remastered on the Intel Arc A750
The game runs well on the Intel Arc A750, showing framerates of 40-50 FPS at 1080p resolution. We've opted for optimized graphics settings featuring both Low and Medium settings. The game is a little heavy for the A750, so we need to tune down the settings to attain smoother framerates.
We've turned on FSR upscaling, setting it to Quality mode, which provides a good balance between visual quality and performance. We've also turned on FSR Frame Generation as it helps get a higher number of frames.
Here are the best settings for the Intel Arc A750:
Graphics
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Select Monitor: Default
- Resolution Scale: 50
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Show VRAM: As per preference
- Brightness Intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-Person: 75
- FOV 3rd-Person: 75
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
Quality
- Quality Level: Custom
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Effects Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Hair Quality: Low
- Cloth Quality: Low
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low (Greyed Out)
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- FSR 3 Mode: Quality
- FSR 3 Sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 Frame Generation: On
- XeSS Mode: Performance (Greyed Out)
With these settings enabled, you should be able to run the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered well on PCs with the Intel Arc A750.
