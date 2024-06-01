5 best over-ear gaming headphones in 2024

Having the best over-ear gaming headphones is crucial for playing fast-paced multiplayer titles and music-driven single-player games. A good headphone will make your gaming experience more immersive and pick up the little details that you might miss out on otherwise. While there are many deciding factors, frequency response range, audio quality, battery life (if wireless), and comfort for long game sessions are among the things to look out for when buying over-ear gaming headphones

There are quite a few options online, most of them providing decent features at competitive prices. To help with your research, we have curated a list of the best over-ear gaming headphones.

The best over-ear gaming headphones to buy in 2024

1) Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless - best over-ear gaming headphones (Image via Corsair)

Price: $199.99

First on our list of the best over-ear gaming headphones is the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless. It is a great choice with high-fidelity, impressive microphone quality, and comfortable memory foam earpads. At $199, it boasts an impressive sound range of 20Hz-20kHz, letting you hear everything from a soft footstep to the deepest base tones.

Features Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Connection Slipstream Wireless, USB Wired, 3.5mm Wired Frequency Response 20 Hz - 40 kHz Compatibility PC, Mac, PlayStation, Mobile Impedance 32 Ohms Battery Life (if wireless) 20 hours Weight 489g (approx.)

32 Ohms is quite apt for gaming purposes. However, it falls in the average category when compared to studio headphones that cross a hundred Ohms in terms of impedance. You can connect the headphones via Slipstream wireless, 3.5mm wired, or USB. It also features a detachable microphone and Dynamic RGB lighting on the ear cups, adding to the aesthetic.

Pros:

Delivers crisp audio with strong bass thanks to its 50mm neodymium drivers

Plush ear cups and adjustable headband ensure long gaming sessions without fatigue

Features a microphone that offers clear voice chat and can be removed when not in use

Cons:

Features limited EQ options

Is dependent on software as some features, like the RGB lighting, require the iCUE software by Corsair

2) Beyerdynamic MMX 300

Beyerdynamic MMX 300 - best over-ear gaming headphones (Image via Beyerdynamic)

Price: $229.00

Beyerdynamic is renowned in the music industry as one of the top producers of studio headphones. They have seemingly proven their worth in the gaming industry as well, with the MMX 300 being proof of high-quality audio technology. As one of the more premium options, it features three-dimensional sound and a deep powerful bass. It picks up the smallest details with its 5Hz-35kHz frequency range.

Features Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Connection Wired Frequency Response 5 Hz - 35 kHz Compatibility PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch Impedance 32 Ohms Battery Life (if wireless) NA Weight 332g

The integrated cable remote control allows you to mute your mic, adjust the volume, and accept calls. The microphone is of high quality and the condensor allows for crisp audio even in noisy environments. This makes it a great option for streamers and competitive gamers.

Pros:

Has an excellent microphone that captures your voice perfectly even in noisy environments

Features a great sound profile that emphasizes footsteps and other directional cues, giving you a competitive edge

Velour ear cups provide breathable cushioning and a comfortable fit

Cons:

Only offers basic virtual surround sound compared to more advanced options on this list

Bass is not the best in the segment

3) Razer Barracuda Pro

Razer Barracuda Pro - best over-ear gaming headphones (Image via Razer)

Price: $249.99

Any list of gaming accessories would be incomplete without a Razer product. They're the jack of all trades and their headphones speak for themselves with their advanced technology and features. The Razer Barracuda Pro is a premium wireless gaming headphone with Hybrid ANC and THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Its 20Hz-20kHz frequency response picks up little details, and the 50mm drivers produce sounds with rich clarity.

Features Razer Barracuda Pro Connection USB Type-C Wireless (2.4GHz) Bluetooth 5.2 Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Mobile Impedance 32 Ohms Battery Life (if wireless) 40 hours Weight 340g

This headphone's ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is one of the best in the segment, and the THX AAA allows for high-fidelity audio with great dynamic range. The Razer SmartSwitch allows you to quickly switch between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth. It has an excellent battery life offering up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Pros:

THX Spatial Audio delivers immersive virtual surround sound for a more cinematic gaming experience

Has a great Active Noise Cancellation system for distraction-free gaming

Memory foam ear cups with leatherette material and an adjustable headband provide a comfortable fit

Cons:

Falls on the pricier end of the spectrum

ANC impacts battery life and can drain the battery faster

4) Logitech PRO X 2 Lightspeed

Logitech PRO X 2 Lightspeed - best over-ear gaming headphones (Image via Logitech)

Price: $249.99

The Logitech PRO X 2 Lightspeed is one among many of Logitech's incredible sound products. What makes it one of the best over-ear gaming headphones is its audio frequency range of 20Hz-20kHz and battery life. These headphones are capable of running up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Features Logitech PRO X 2 Lightspeed Connection 2.4 GHz Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Wired Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Compatibility PC, PlayStation Impedance 38 Ohms Battery Life (if wireless) 50 hours Weight 345g

The high-grade 50mm graphene drivers allow you to hear every little footstep and offer an immersive gaming experience. You get three connection options: Lightspeed wireless technology, 3.5mm wired, and Bluetooth. The headphones come with memory foam earpads, which provide maximum comfort during long game sessions.

Pros:

Blue VO!CE microphone features advanced microphone technology for clear and customizable voice chat

Has an exceptionally lightweight build for maximum comfort during long sessions

Ear cups can be detached and replaced with memory foam or leatherette options for personalized comfort

Cons:

Virtual surround sound is decent but might not be as impressive as some competitors

Battery life could be better compared to some wireless options

5) HyperX Cloud III

HyperX Cloud III - best over-ear gaming headphones (Image via HyperX)

Price: $79.99

Last on our list of the best over-ear gaming headphones would be the HyperX Cloud III. It offers a step up from the other headphones mentioned on the list despite being more affordable than all of them. At only $79, it provides an impressive frequency range of 10Hz-21kHz, 53mm drivers, and noise canceling. Though noise canceling is not as advanced as its competitors, it still does a great job in noisy environments.

Features HyperX Cloud III Connection 3.5mm Wired, USB C Wired, USB A Wired Frequency Response 10 Hz - 21 kHz Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, Switch Impedance 64 Ohms Battery Life (if wireless) NA Weight 317g

It is compatible with a wide range of device platforms and features the highest impedance on the list, meaning it produces audio of great quality. It has a full-frame metal design and a quick control system that allows you to mute your mic and also adjust the volume levels.

Pros:

Offers good sound quality and a comfortable design at a very attractive price point

Has a very durable construction with its sturdy metal frame

Microphone provides good voice quality and can be detached when not in use

Cons:

Doesn't feature virtual surround sound or ANC

Design is more basic compared to some of the flashier options on this list

You can go for almost any option on this list as most of them provide a good frequency response range along with additional features like ANC and surround sound.

If you're looking for a high-end option, go for the Logitech PRO X 2 or the Razer Barracuda Pro. However, if you are an audiophile and prefer a powerful sound system, go for the Beyerdynamic MMX 300. If you are on a tight budget, the HyperX Cloud III would be the perfect fit. We hope this list helped with your research.

