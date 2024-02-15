Choosing the best Palworld graphics settings for ROG Ally can be difficult, given the several customizable options. The game has taken the internet by storm since its launch and is one of the few to run well on handhelds like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck without major compromises.

Given Palworld's not-so-demanding visual style and optimization on PC hardware, expect good framerates while maintaining pleasing aesthetics. However, some tweaks are recommended for the ASUS handheld gaming machine. Have a look at the settings provided below before you jump in.

Best Palworld graphics settings for ROG Ally to hit 30 FPS

Hitting 30 FPS is pretty easy in this new looter shooter game. You can rely on near the highest options while choosing the best Palworld graphics settings for ROG Ally. We recommend a mix of High and Epic settings, ensuring a mix of visual quality and performance and allowing for some of the best experiences.

The best Palworld graphics settings for the ROG Ally are as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings on ROG Ally to hit 60 FPS

To hit 60 FPS on the ROG Ally in Palworld, crank up the settings quite heavily. The game does look significantly worse as compared to the combination listed above. But if you're looking for the best smoothness, you'll have to compromise on visual fidelity.

To hit 60 FPS, the best Palworld graphics settings for ROG Ally are as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Medium

Medium Grass details: Medium

Medium Shadows: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

DLSS

DLSS: Balanced

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Palworld is one of the most popular games that run on the ROG Ally with little to no tweaks to the visual settings. With the above settings lists applied, your experience in the title can be superb.

