5 best PC builds for RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is the latest graphics card from Nvidia. Priced at $600, it is built to take on the RTX 3080 10 GB from the last generation, with better efficiency and support for the latest technologies like DLSS 3.0. This offering brings Ada Lovelace to even more gamers, and its price is a bit less exorbitant compared to its older siblings.

However, building an entire PC around the RTX 4070 can be a daunting process. There are hundreds of components to choose from, with each offering slightly different performance levels.

This guide compiles the best combinations for the RTX 4070, starting from a budget build to the best on the market.

A guide to building the best PCs with the RTX 4070 in different price ranges

1) Budget build within $1500

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one (Image via MSI)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Motherboard: MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: Corsair CX650M 650W 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 FE

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a very powerful mid-range processor. It has recently been discounted by over $50, making it a solid option over the more expensive 13600K. When paired with the RTX 4070, gamers can expect solid gaming performance without spending a ton on their next PC.

The above configuration is capable of handling the components without breaking a sweat. We have opted for some inexpensive but fast DDR5 memory, a high-quality 240mm radiator, and 1TB of fast NVMe storage. The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R is a charmer in the sub-$100 range and will host the setup while maintaining a minimalist vibe.

2) High-end DDR4-based build within $1500

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700KF

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 FE

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

Even in Q2 2023, users can get away with last-gen DDR4 memory without creating a huge real-world performance delta. Thus, our next build packs a Core i7 chip with high-end cooling, a more spacious case, and last-gen memory.

Motherboards supporting DDR4 memory standards are slightly cheaper, and Alder Lake chips have become more affordable following the launch of Raptor Lake. The 12700K easily beats the 7600X listed in the build above, making it a more competent chip for the RTX 4070.

4) Gaming-focused build within $1700

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis (Image via Newegg)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 FE

Case: Hyte Y60

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has kept its crown as one of the best gaming CPUs launched in the last couple of years. Thus, our next build features the chip on a much more affordable AM4 platform. X570 motherboards are cheaper than ever today, and they solely support DDR4 memory, which cleans up some budget for a more expensive case and a faster SSD.

We have opted for a Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Gen 4 drive, which will make loading times almost non-existent in video games. The Hyte Y60 is a visual treat that allows gamers to completely showcase their gaming rig. Thus, we have chosen this case for the build.

4) High-end DDR4-based build within $2000

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Amazon)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 FE

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

Although Ryzen 9 and Core i9 processors are a bit overkill for the mid-range RTX 4070 GPU, they can help realize the full potential of the latest graphics card from Team Green. These chips also leave some room for future graphics cards.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is a last-gen AM4-based high-end chip. It is the cheapest option for users who want their gaming setup to double up as a workstation. The chip has been massively discounted (X570 motherboards are pretty cheap these days), and it supports DDR4 memory.

Thus, it is possible to put together the setup within $3000 with some extra bells and whistles like high-end cooling, 2TB Gen 4 storage, and a better case.

5) No compromises build with the RTX 4070 ($3000+)

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900KS

Motherboard: MSI Z790 ACE E-ATX motherboard

RAM: Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 64 GB (2x 32 GB) DDR5-5200

Cooler: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: MSI A1000G PCIe 5 1000 W fully modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 FE

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo White

While we strongly believe that a Core i9 13900KS is overkill for an RTX 4070, we had to list the chip as a no-compromises option since it is the fastest CPU ever built. When paired with a high-end motherboard like the Z790 ACE from MSI, 64 GB of DDR5 memory, and a PCIe Gen 5 PSU, gamers can future-proof their build for some years.

Later down the line, you can just throw in a more powerful graphics card to keep the system relevant for even longer. Although the build won't be practical without at least an AMD RX 7900 XT, the components listed above will run the 4070 at its full potential.

