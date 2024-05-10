The PS5 is a beautifully designed console with sleek curves and a futuristic design. But if you feel like your PS5 looks a little, well, standard, you can opt for PS5 faceplates. These removable covers for the PS5's side panels allow you to customize your console for a brand-new look.

With a variety of designs and finishes, faceplates offer a perfect way to personalize your PS5 to reflect your personality. Want your PS5 to look sophisticated? Try a minimal matte black faceplate. Love a particular game? There’s a faceplate for that too.

In this article, we will list some of the best PS5 faceplates out in the market and how to safely remove and install these side panels to give your PS5 a more personal look.

5 Best PS5 Faceplates to personalize your console

1) Dbrand's Darkplates

Darkplates come in a variety of color combinations to choose from (Image via Dbrand)

After being handed a cease & desist letter by Sony, Dbrand is back once again with their new PS5 faceplates for the slim and original version. They let you choose from a variety of color and pattern options.

You can't go wrong with the default matte black design. But If you’re looking for something more fun, Dbrand offers different types of patterns for the middle part of the console. There's also an option to buy additional light strips that stick to the PS5's body to give it an aesthetic look.

Overall, Dbrand offers some high-quality PS5 faceplates and skin combinations to customize your console in whatever way you desire.

2) Official PS5 faceplates

Sony also offers matching Dualsense controllers to go with the faceplates (Image via Sony)

If you want guaranteed high quality, a perfect fit, and a top-notch finish, you cannot go wrong with the official PS5 faceplates from Sony.

Sony offers nine different colors to match your style, including Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Gray Camouflage. These official accessories from Sony are designed to perfectly fit your PS5.

Moreover, you can choose DualSense controllers of the same color to have a perfectly themed Playstation setup.

3) MIKNEKE Camouflage faceplates

MIKNEKE Camouflage faceplates are an affordable alternative to the official Sony faceplate (Image via Amazon)

If you're a fan of military-inspired designs and don’t want to spend $60 on the official Sony Gray Camouflage, this camouflage faceplate from MKNEKE is a great-looking alternative.

This option from Amazon features a woodland camouflage pattern and comes with cooling vents for proper airflow. The PS5 faceplates are built from ABS plastic and fit nicely to the console.

4) HONCAM faceplate with RGB light bar

HONCAM faceplate comes with an RGB light bar to give your PS5 an aesthetic look (Image via Amazon)

This PS5 faceplate from HONCAM has an all-matte black design with a touch of RGB in the middle. You can control these RGB lights with the USB button or the remote that comes bundled with the faceplates.

The faceplates also feature a side vent for heat dissipation and the quality is good for the price. However, since these faceplates aren’t from a big brand, you get no warranty if you run into a problem with the RGB lighting or end up breaking the remote.

5) NOWSKINS Spider-Man 2 faceplates

This NOWSKINS faceplate is a must-buy for any Spider-Man fan (Image via Amazon)

This PS5 faceplate from NOWSKINS is perfect for fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man games. It features high-quality artwork of the Spider-Man symbol being consumed by the Venom symbiote on one side while the other side features the popular Spider-Man Symbiote costume.

The only downside for these faceplates is that they do not feature a side vent for heat dissipation. However, if you’re a Spider-Man 2 fan and are fine with the trade-off, these skins are a great option.

How to remove and install PS5 faceplates

How to remove the PS5 faceplates:

Power down your PS5 console and unplug it from the power outlet. Remove the base and place the console sideways so that the PS logo is facing up. Grip the bottom left corner and remove it by pulling it up and to your right. It might take some tries but the panel should become loose eventually come out. Repeat the same steps for the other side panel.

How to install PS5 faceplate

Align each faceplate with its respective side of the console. Make sure the holes and other points line up correctly. Slowly align the faceplate into position and press it down. You should hear a click when the faceplate is properly secured. Repeat the steps for the second side panel.

In conclusion, PS5 faceplates are an exciting way to customize your console's appearance. With a variety of looks, finishes, and colors, there's certainly a skin that suits your taste.

That said, it is recommended that you choose a faceplate that consists of side vents as it allows for better heat dissipation and prolongs your console's life.

