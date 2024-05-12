Best PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful graphics cards for playing older titles like PUBG at high resolutions without major framerate issues. These GPUs have been replaced by the more capable RTX 40 series alternatives with better rasterization and ray tracing performance. However, the Ampere-based cards continue to deliver given how powerful they are.
However, competitive gamers need to fine-tune the graphics settings for a high-framerate experience. The game can be a bit demanding with the highest settings applied. For the best experience in the competitive shooter, we list the ideal settings combination for the 3070 and 3070 Ti in this article.
PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card. However, it can easily handle most games at 4K without breaking a sweat. This is particularly applicable to older titles like PUBG. The higher resolution allows you to spot enemies quickly while ensuring sharp gameplay; however, 4K displays can be costly. If you have a QHD panel, we recommend sticking to this resolution.
The ideal settings combination for a high-framerate competitive experience in PUBG is as follows:
Basic
- Language setting: English
- Highlights Auto Capture: Disable
- Display mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS
- In-game FPS cap: Custom
- Max FPS: 300
- Brightness: 50
- Universal brightness for all maps: Enable
Advanced
- Render scale: 100
- FPP camera FOV: 103
- Overall graphics quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Post-processing: Very low
- Shadows: Very low
- Textures: High
- Effects: Very low
- Foliage: Very low
- View distance: High
- Sharpen: Disable
- V-Sync: Disable
- Motion blur: Disable
- DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced
PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card is also a great option for 4K gaming, and it can handle PUBG at even higher framerates with this resolution applied.
We recommend a similar set of settings for this GPU. A mix of Low and High settings ensures PUBG looks visually impressive while delivering high framerates. The ideal combination for the GPU is as follows:
Basic
- Language setting: English
- Highlights Auto Capture: Disable
- Display mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS
- In-game FPS cap: Custom
- Max FPS: 300
- Brightness: 50
- Universal brightness for all maps: Enable
Advanced
- Render scale: 100
- FPP camera FOV: 103
- Overall graphics quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Low
- Post-processing: Low
- Shadows: Low
- Textures: High
- Effects: Low
- Foliage: Low
- View distance: High
- Sharpen: Disable
- V-Sync: Disable
- Motion blur: Disable
- DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced
Both the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are still capable of playing the latest video games in the market without major issues. With the above video settings applied, you can expect high framerates in PUBG at up to 4K resolutions. Competitive players looking for even higher FPS also have the option to drop to 1440p or 1080p.