In the competitive world of mobiles in 2024, Redmi phones are solid options for those looking for the best bang for their buck. The brand became popular in the smartphone market by offering great features at attractive prices. Its products start at a budget-friendly price of $80 and go up to around $500.

While some $400 smartphones from brands like Samsung might cut down on certain features, Redmi manages to pack its devices with great specs at a lower price point. This is possible because the brand keeps its profit margin less than 5% on each phone sale, which allows it to make products that offer features that would otherwise be found in more expensive phones.

Even though Redmi phones are not officially present in the United States, multiple vendors offer unlocked devices from this company that come with full network coverage and warranty support. So, if you are interested in a Redmi smartphone, then this article lists some great phones for you to consider in 2024.

5 best Redmi phones to buy in 2024

1) Redmi Note 13 Pro+

This Redmi phone offers one of the best displays under $400. (Image via Redmi)

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is one of the best Redmi phones available for under $400. It is a powerhouse for users who demand top-tier specs and doesn't break the bank. It features a big 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for enjoying content and gaming.

The phone runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, ensuring great performance in everyday tasks and games. The device features a versatile triple-camera system on the back with a high-resolution 200MP main sensor combined with an 8MP UltraWide and 2MP macro lens.

Its 120W fast charging ensures faster charging speeds and the 5,000mAh battery provides enough juice for heavy usage.

Specifications Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 16MP Back Cameras 200MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Charging Speeds 120W fast charging Battery Capacity 5,000mAh Price ~$380

2) Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13 delivers excellent day-to-day performance. (Image via Redmi)

This Redmi phone strikes a sweet balance between affordability and performance. It features a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate just like the Pro+. The mobile is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor, which handles everyday tasks with ease.

The device features a capable triple-camera system with a 108MP main sensor, 8MP UltraWide, and 2MP macro cameras. Its 5,000mAh battery enables day-long usage, and the 67W fast charging support ensures fast charging times.

Specifications Redmi Note 13 Display 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 6GB, 8GB,12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Front Camera 16MP Back Cameras 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro Processor Mediatek Dimensity 6080 Charging Speeds 67W fast charging Battery Capacity 5,000mAh Price ~$250

3) Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C is a budget offering aimed at delivering a great experience without breaking the bank. (Image via Redmi)

The Redmi 13C is an excellent choice for budget-conscious users who prioritize everyday functionality. It features a decent 6.7-inch HD+ LCD that offers clear visuals for basic everyday tasks. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor, which handles daily tasks like browsing the web and using social media applications efficiently.

The Redmi 13C features a basic dual-camera system on the back. It has a 50MP main sensor and a depth sensor for portrait shots. This device takes decent photos in good lighting conditions. Its 5,000mAh battery ensures you can get through a full day of use on a single charge. While the phone doesn't have super fast charging, it supports 18W charging. Overall, this is a decent phone at the price of $130.

Specifications Redmi 13C Display 6.7" HD+ LCD, 90Hz RAM 4GB, 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Front Camera 5MP Back Camera 13MP main, 2MP depth sensor Processor Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ Charging Speeds 18W charging Battery Capacity 5000mAh Price ~$150

4) Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ provides excellent value for its price (Image via Redmi)

Even though a bit old, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a compelling option for users looking for a great phone with a powerful processor. It comes with the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, which offers smooth performance for everyday tasks and demanding games.

It has a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is vivid and delivers a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a versatile triple-camera system on the back, a high-resolution 200MP main sensor, an 8MP UltraWide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter that performs great in all lighting conditions. Its 120W fast charging ensures your phone is up and running in 30 minutes while the 5,000mAh ensures good battery life.

Specifications Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Display 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Front Camera 16MP Back Cameras 200MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Charging Speeds 120W fast charging Battery Capacity 5,000mAh Price ~$350

5) Redmi A3

At around 80 dollars, this Redmi phone ticks all the basic boxes for an everyday device. (Image via Redmi)

The Redmi A3 caters to those seeking an incredibly budget-friendly phone with basic functionalities. It features a modest 6.7-inch HD+ LCD that offers a decent viewing experience. The phone is powered by the Helio G36 processor and manages to perform daily tasks like calling, texting, and using social media decently.

This Redmi phone features a basic camera with an 8MP sensor and a depth sensor. Its 5,000mAh battery provides more than a day’s worth of battery life with basic use. While the phone does not have fast charging, it supports standard 10W charging. The device comes at a very affordable price of 84 dollars on Amazon and is recommended if you are looking for a cheap secondary phone.

Specifications Redmi A3 Display 6.7 inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz RAM 3GB, 4GB Storage 64GB,128GB Front Camera 5MP Back Camera 8MP main Processor Mediatek Helio G36 Charging Speeds 10W standard charging Battery Capacity 5,000mAh Price ~$130

