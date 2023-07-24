Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Remnant 2, the sequel to 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes, is just around the corner. The game is an AAA-quality release with multiple improvements over the original title. However, optimization isn't the best. Even gamers with powerful cards like the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti might have to suffer from framerate issues in-game.

Like any other game, Remnant 2 features a ton of graphics settings that need to be customized to get a solid experience in the game. Given that the title isn't optimized well, this step is crucial in determining how the experience will shape up.

In this article, we will go over the best settings for the performance-segment 60-class graphics cards from the last gen. Do note that we will sacrifice the visual fidelity for a decent 60 FPS experience.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is a 1080p gaming card. It is mainly designed to play every modern AAA title at the highest settings at the resolution without performance issues. However, owing to the optimization issues in Remnant 2, gamers will have to resort to slightly lower settings in the game.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3060 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Balanced

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium View distance quality: Medium

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

Remnant 2 maintains a decent framerate with these settings applied. Do note that there may be some drops below 60 FPS in the title during cutscenes, which can negatively impact the player experience.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings slightly further in this game without losing a ton of performance. The card still can't play the title at the highest settings, which is unexpected given the card's promise of 1080p gaming at the highest settings.

The best settings for a stable 60 FPS experience in the upcoming action shooter are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post-processing: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High View distance quality: High

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The upcoming action shooter from Gearbox isn't the most optimized game currently available in the market. However, we expect the game to get a Day 1 patch tonight or tomorrow, which might slightly improve performance.