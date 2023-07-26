Best Remnant 2 settings for PS5

Remnant 2, the latest action shooter from Gearbox, is launching on the PS5. Unlike most other AAA releases on the Sony console, this game will come with three video settings: Quality, Balanced, and Performance. It also supports uncapped framerates on the PlayStation, which is a welcome move for a shooter like this one.

The game isn't very well optimized on PC, but those on consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PS5, won't need to worry about any issues plaguing their experience. The games are optimized to deliver a decent 60 FPS experience on these consoles.

Gamers also get a bunch of other options to customize in Remnant 2. In this article, we will go over all of them and list the optimal combination for a great experience on the home gaming console from Sony.

Best video and audio settings in Remnant 2 for PS5

There aren't a ton of video options in Remnant 2 for gamers to customize. However, the performance modes are a bit more important than others. As mentioned before, the game features three modes: Quality, Balanced, and Performance.

The Quality mode delivers 4K 30 FPS gameplay. Since Remnant 2 is a shooter, we don't recommend this setting. The Balanced mode delivers 60 FPS gameplay with dynamic resolution in the title. The game is very smooth and plays the best with this mode selected.

The Performance mode delivers uncapped framerates but at the cost of visual fidelity. Although this may be useful from a smoothness perspective, we don't recommend this setting either.

The best combinations in this game are listed below:

Video

Brightness: 47

47 Motion blur: Off

Off Performance mode: Balanced

Audio

Master: 80

80 Voice: 100

100 Music: 100

100 Sound effects: 100

100 Enable subtitles: On

You can customize the audio settings depending on your preferences. I like turning down the master volume slightly to make the levels comfortable. However, your ideal settings will likely differ depending on your audio setup.

Best Remnant 2 controller settings for PS5

Other than the video settings, the controller settings are also crucial in determining the experience you have in Remnant 2. For the most part, the default settings work just fine. However, we recommend a couple of tweaks to optimize the experience.

The best controller settings in Remnant 2 for the PS5 are as follows:

Controller

Invert Y: Off

Off Invert X: Off

Off Camera bob: On

On Horizontal camera sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical camera sensitivity: 50

50 Horizontal aiming sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical aiming sensitivity: 50

50 Horizontal scope sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical scope sensitivity: 50

50 Deadzone: 10%

Deadzone can be customized depending on whether your PS5 controller drifts, but 10% is a safe choice for most controllers. However, if your controller has a noticeable drift, consider cranking the setting up.