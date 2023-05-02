Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 3050

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a current-gen action-adventure game that brings with it a host of graphical upgrades over its prequel, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, players assume the role of Cal Kestis in the action-packed game, continuing the narrative of the first installment. While the sequel was well-received by fans, its performance on PC has been particularly criticized. The PC port of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is far from perfect, and even the developer-recommended RTX 2070 cannot play the title with the best visuals at 1080p.

RTX 3050 is a low-mid-range graphics card from Nvidia. It was launched back in 2022 and was primarily targeted at users who wanted to get into the world of real-time ray tracing in video games and DLSS without breaking the bank. This GPU is meant for 1080p gaming and certainly excels at that resolution. However, when it comes to the latest AAA releases, the card struggles. Moreover, the poor optimization of Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC doesn't help the situation either.

Hence, gamers looking to play the latest Star Wars game on their PC with an RTX 3050 will have to make a few adjustments to their graphics settings. This guide will take a look at the best settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor considering the capabilities of RTX 3050.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 3050

RTX 3050 is roughly similar to RTX 2060 when it comes to gaming. Hence, the GPU fails to meet the standards of the recommended RTX 2070. But that doesn't mean the game is unplayable. With the correct settings, Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be easily enjoyed at 1080p. However, as mentioned earlier, the title currently lacks proper optimization on PC, and as a result, users will frequently encounter stutters and random FPS drops during their gameplay sessions.

While the latest patch has addressed a few issues, more is desired.

In fact, due to the poor state of the PC port, even a low-mid range card like the RTX 3050 doesn't get properly utilized by the game. This results in around 85% usage in max settings, with the game only putting out a framerate averaging around 45 FPS, which can even dip lower in intense sequences. Players will have to adjust many settings to get a smooth experience.

The following are the best settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with RTX 3050:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These settings will provide users with the most optimal experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is always advised to update to the latest Nvidia GPU drivers to ensure that the latest game profiles are installed for a relatively better experience despite the performance issues that are plaguing the game.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes