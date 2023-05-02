Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT

Star Wars Jedi Survivor builds upon the elements of the prequel and delivers a compelling narrative and enhanced combat mechanics. The game features numerous graphical upgrades that help bring the world of Star Wars Jedi Survivor to life. However, this comes at a cost. Due to poor optimization on the PC, the game doesn't quite run well. Although the latest patch has addressed a few performance issues, there's a lot to be fixed.

RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are high-end GPUs from AMD. Although they were released back in 2020, they are capable of playing most new video game launches with ease.

While Star Wars Jedi Survivor suffers from several technical issues on PC, these two cards can play games with decent image quality. Moreover, the latest update has surely helped players achieve stable framerates in the title.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RX 6800

The RX 6800 can play Star Wars Jedi Survivor in 1440p pretty easily. Considering that the latest update improves performance on PC, one can use a mix of high and medium settings to achieve a stable and consistent framerate. While players can use FSR here to further boost their performance, turning it off is advised.

Similarly, it is recommended to turn off ray tracing. Having said that, the following settings should deliver the best experience for Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RX 6800:

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RX 6800 XT

Thanks to the extra graphics processing capabilities of the RX 6800 XT, users can turn up a few settings to get higher image quality while maintaining similar visual fidelity.

In this case, it is recommended to set Post Processing to High from Medium and increase the Foliage Details to Epic. Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended:

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Post Processing: High

High Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These settings will deliver users the best possible experience in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT. They are also advised to update to the latest AMD GPU drivers to mitigate any potential performance issues in the game.

