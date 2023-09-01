Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1060

The GTX 1060 is one of the most popular graphics cards ever launched. The GPU has already been discontinued and replaced by way more powerful options like the RTX 3060 and 4060 cards. However, the 1060 refuses to die and continues to be powerful enough to play the latest video games at decent framerates. Although the GPU is way below the recommended hardware for the latest Starfield action RPG, the card can handle the game with some compromises to the settings.

Like most other AAA games, Starfield features a bunch of graphics options that need to be customized for the best experience on modest hardware like the 1060. It can be a bit of a chore to go over all of these settings and fine-tune them for the best experience.

We had some early hands-on with the game and will list the ideal combination for the GTX 1060 in this article. You can enjoy a decent experience straight away by applying these settings.

Best Starfield graphics settings for 30 FPS on the GTX 1060

A mix of medium to high settings works the best in Starfield for GTX 1060. With these settings applied, gamers can expect 30 FPS in the space explorer RPG. We recommend a bit of temporal upscaling since the GPU supports FSR 2 to help improve performance.

The following settings work best in Starfield:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: Medium

Medium Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for 60 FPS on the GTX 1060

Hitting 60 FPS in the latest Bethesda explorer with the GTX 1060 can be a bit difficult. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings coupled with FSR temporal upscaling to hit high framerates. Do note that there may be frequent frame drops below 60 on the 3 GB version of this card.

The ideal graphics settings combination for 60 FPS on this 60-class graphics card are listed below:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Low

Low Indirect lighting: Low

Low Reflections: Low

Low Particle quality: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Low Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: Low

Low Grass quality: Low

Low Contact shadows: Medium

Medium Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The GTX 1060 isn't the fastest card in the market, it ranks among the slowest. However, it can still play the latest titles like Starfield with some compromises to the settings. With the above settings applied, gamers can have a good time in the title.