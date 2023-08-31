Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Geforce GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super continue to be competent options for playing the latest games at FHD resolution without major performance hiccups. These graphics cards were launched with Turing technology back in 2019 as a low-cost alternative to the RTX 2060 lineup. These GPUs sold a bunch thanks to their insane price-to-performance ratio. Even to this date, they can play the latest AAA-quality games like Starfield without breaking a sweat.

However, none of these graphics cards will be able to play the new Bethesda space explorer at the highest settings. Instead, a mix of medium to high settings is an educated guess for the title.

Thanks to Bethesda, we got to test the game early. In this article, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super to help you fine-tune the experience.

Best Starfield graphics settings for GTX 1660

The Nvidia GTX 1660 isn't the most powerful graphics card you can buy. Instead, it was discontinued a couple of years ago and has been replaced by much faster options that deliver better performance-per-watt. The 1660, however, bundles enough graphics power to run Starfield at 1080p 60 FPS without major performance issues.

The best graphics options for a good experience in the sci-fi Bethesda title are listed below:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: Medium

Medium Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: Medium

Medium Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Thus, gamers on this graphics card can crank up the settings slightly while still maintaining a relatively high framerate.

The ideal settings combination for the 1660 Super is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: Medium

Medium Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: Medium

Medium Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super aren't capable of delivering the best experience in the latest and greatest games. However, they pack enough graphics power to play demanding titles like Starfield at 1080p without major sacrifices. With the above settings applied, players can have a wonderful time in the new space explorer.