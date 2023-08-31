Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super have already been replaced by newer and more potent options like the RTX 3060 and the 4060 series. These graphics cards target smooth 1080p gaming experiences with some tweaks to the settings. Since the 2060 has already been replaced by newer options, gamers can't play the latest space exploration title from Bethesda at the highest settings.

Starfield ranks among the more demanding titles released so far on PC. Therefore, gamers will have to tweak the settings and bring the visuals down to hit high framerates. Like any other AAA game, it features a bunch of customizable graphics settings on PC. Tweaking all of them can be a bit of a chore.

To help players solve this issue, we will list the best graphics settings for the 60-class graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. We will target 1080p 60 FPS on both of these GPUs.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 is showing its age at this point. Gamers playing Starfield on this graphics card will have to turn down the settings slightly to get a decent experience without frame drops. We recommend a mix of medium and high in the game with FSR 2 turned on for the best results.

The ideal graphics settings combination in Starfield for the RTX 2060 is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: High

High Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is slightly more capable than the older non-Super variant. This allows a slight scope to crank up the settings even further. We believe a mix of medium and high settings still works best in this game with some FSR, which leaves enough performance headroom for a decent experience.

Our recommendation for the RTX 2060 Super in the title is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Overall, both the 2060 and 2060 Super packs have enough graphics rendering horsepower to play Starfield at high framerates without major performance issues. With the above settings applied, the game looks fantastic, meaning players with 60-class offerings from a couple of generations ago won't have major problems.