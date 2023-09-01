Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 is an entry-level offering that replaces the insanely popular GTX 1650 series offerings. This Ampere graphics card is way more lucrative than its underpowered predecessor: it brings 8 GB of VRAM to the masses and supports DLSS and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. All of this makes it a superb option for playing the latest games like Starfield.

Do note that this graphics card doesn't pack enough horsepower to play the new Bethesda space explorer and RPG at the highest settings, even at 1080p. Players will have to tweak the settings in the game for a decent experience.

In this article, we will go over the settings combination for Starfield. We will resort to some compromises to hit 1080p 60 FPS.

Best Starfield graphics settings for 30 FPS on the RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 can play Starfield at high settings if all you want is 30 FPS. The game is very playable at this framerate, and you can have a decent time in it. We recommend a bit of temporal upscaling with FSR 2 for smooth gameplay without frame drops

The best graphics settings for the 30 FPS on the 3050 are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for 60 FPS on the RTX 3050

60 FPS on the RTX 3050 can be achieved with some major compromises to the visual quality. We recommend mixing medium and low settings for a flawless high-framerate experience. Keep FSR 2 turned on to avoid any frame drops below 60.

Our recommendations for 60 FPS in the latest Bethesda explorer are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Indirect lighting: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Particle quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RTX 3050 is considerably weaker than its 60-class siblings, which can play Starfield at near-highest settings. Thus, gamers on this entry-level offering will have to resort to some tweaks, as listed above. Overall, the new Bethesda RPG still plays pretty well on this graphics card, making it an option worthwhile.