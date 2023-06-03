Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3050

Developed and published by Capcom, Street Fighter 6 is the seventh entry into the SF series. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Despite being a 2023 launch, the system requirements for the game on PC are quite modest. For instance, the game only recommends an Nvidia RTX 2070. The title will run well on most modern systems easily, even on low-end hardware.

One of the most popular entry-level GPUs in the market currently is the RTX 3050. Launched back in 2022, the graphics card targeted users who want DLSS and ray tracing at an affordable price point. It is capable of playing games at 1080p and is the go-to choice for players who like playing esports titles.

However, the RTX 3050 isn't on par with the recommended RTX 2070. Hence, users who are looking to play Street Fighter 6 with the former will need to tweak a few in-game settings. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for SF6 with the RTX 3050.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3050

RTX 3050 is similar to the RTX 2060 in terms of performance. Players can enjoy Street Fighter 6 with the GPU at 1080p conveniently, even at maximum settings. However, since SF6 is a fighting title, players should prioritize framerates over visual quality for a smooth and competitive experience. Hence, the settings that are suggested in this guide will optimize the game for stable and consistent FPS while delivering good visuals.

That said, here are the best graphics settings to use in Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 3050:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 system requirements

As mentioned previously, Street Fighter 6 isn't particularly demanding when it comes to hardware. Capcom has ensured that the game runs properly on almost all systems and has devised the system requirements for SF6 with that in mind. They are:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

These settings will deliver users the most optimal experience in Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 3050, even in the World Tour mode. It is worth noting here that these options are suggested by keeping in mind the requirements of the majority and might differ on a personal basis. In such a case, it is advised to start with these settings and then tweak them as required.

