Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT were launched as mid-range 1440p gaming video cards as part of the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup. These GPUs have been massively discounted lately, making them lucrative choices for playing the latest games at high resolutions and framerates. In addition, these cards are faster than the newly launched RTX 4060 Ti, making them an option worth considering.

The GPUs can easily handle The Crew Motorfest without performance hiccups. Players can expect 1440p gaming at about 60 FPS. The upcoming open-world racing title from Ubisoft features a bunch of graphics settings that need to be fine-tuned for a better experience, however.

In this article, we will list the best graphics settings combinations for the last-gen AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT.

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The RX 6700 XT is midway between the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070 in terms of graphics rendering performance. The Crew Motorfest can be played flawlessly at 1440p with some tweaks to the graphics settings.

The best combination for the GPU in The Crew Motorfest is as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Medium

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The RX 6750 XT is a little bit faster than the 6700 XT. Thus, gamers can expect to crank up the settings slightly further to get better framerates. The best graphics settings combination for this GPU are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Both the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT continue to be superb GPUs for playing the latest video games. Since The Crew Motorfest isn't the most demanding title on the planet, gamers can expect a solid performance.