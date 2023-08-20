Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be superb graphics cards for playing the latest and greatest games at 1080p. The GPUs pack enough horsepower to make full use of the latest technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling (DLSS and FSR). The latest horror game in the market, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is no exception and can be enjoyed at high visual fidelity on the last-gen 60-class cards.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre bundles a bunch of graphics customization options for players to personalize their experience. Going through all the settings can be a bit of a chore for some. To help solve this problem with the 3060 and 3060 Ti, we will list the best settings for the new horror multiplayer in this article.

Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is a very capable graphics card for playing video games at 1080p. The GPU can easily handle The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at FHD on high settings without any performance hiccups. Players can expect native-resolution gameplay with minor hits to the visual fidelity with the last-gen 60-class card. The extra VRAM of the GPU comes in handy in the game.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3060 graphics card is listed as follows:

Video settings:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Fullscreen mode: Fullscreen

Upscaling: Disabled

Image quality: Native

Brightness calibration: As per your preference

Preset: Custom

Anti-aliasing: High

Effects: High

Foliage: High

Post processing: High

Shadows: High

Textures: High

View distance: High

High Vsync: Off

Best The Texas Chain Saw Massacre graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is vastly more capable than its cheaper non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can handle the game at up to 1440p with some compromises on the visual fidelity. However, we recommend cranking the settings up without sacrificing the resolution.

Gamers also don't have to rely on any form of temporal upscaling (DLSS or FSR) to maintain a high framerate in the game. Even with the game rendering at native resolution, players can expect over 60 FPS in the title.

The best settings combination for the 3060 Ti in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is as follows:

Video settings:

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Fullscreen mode: Fullscreen

Upscaling: Disabled

Image quality: Native

Brightness calibration: As per your preference

Preset: Custom

Anti-aliasing: High

Effects: High

Foliage: Ultra

Post processing: High

Shadows: High

Textures: Ultra

View distance: High

High Vsync: Off

Overall, both the 3060 and the 3060 Ti are very adept graphics cards for playing the latest games without performance hiccups. They can handle almost any title at playable framerates without breaking a sweat. Thus, gamers with these GPUs won't have any problems in playing the horror multiplayer from Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.