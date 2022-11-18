Best Warzone 2 settings for the RTX 3070

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades and changes over its prequel. The latest title comes with the map Al Mazrah, which contains varied terrains that span from Oasis with mini pools to clustered buildings within the city. All of these are brought to life with the latest graphical and audio technologies.

The RTX 3070 is a solid high-mid-range card from Nvidia. It delivered massive performance improvements over its predecessor, the RTX 2070. The graphics card possesses superior rasterization as well as ray tracing performance and handles all the latest titles in 1440p without breaking a sweat.

The RTX 3070 is the card of choice for most gamers who want great visuals and high framerates at 2K resolutions. This guide suggests the best possible Warzone 2 settings for it.

The RTX 3070 handles Warzone 2 with ease

The RTX 3070 brings Warzone 2 to life. It can handle the game at maximum settings while delivering optimal framerates. However, since it is a competitive title, one needs to maximize the frame output while increasing visibility.

While this isn't possible for most titles thanks to Warzone 2's various customization options, tweaking graphical settings has never been easier. The title allows users to adjust every minor aspect of the game to get the most out of one's hardware.

Here are the best settings for Warzone 2:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3070

RTX 3070 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings ensure an optimal experience in Warzone 2. However, players are encouraged to adjust the settings to their liking. It is also recommended to update their GPU drivers to the latest version to prevent performance issues and crashes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes