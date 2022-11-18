Best Warzone 2 settings for the RTX 3070

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades and changes over its prequel. The latest title comes with the map Al Mazrah, which contains varied terrains that span from Oasis with mini pools to clustered buildings within the city. All of these are brought to life with the latest graphical and audio technologies.
The RTX 3070 is a solid high-mid-range card from Nvidia. It delivered massive performance improvements over its predecessor, the RTX 2070. The graphics card possesses superior rasterization as well as ray tracing performance and handles all the latest titles in 1440p without breaking a sweat.
The RTX 3070 is the card of choice for most gamers who want great visuals and high framerates at 2K resolutions. This guide suggests the best possible Warzone 2 settings for it.
The RTX 3070 handles Warzone 2 with ease
The RTX 3070 brings Warzone 2 to life. It can handle the game at maximum settings while delivering optimal framerates. However, since it is a competitive title, one needs to maximize the frame output while increasing visibility.
While this isn't possible for most titles thanks to Warzone 2's various customization options, tweaking graphical settings has never been easier. The title allows users to adjust every minor aspect of the game to get the most out of one's hardware.
Here are the best settings for Warzone 2:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3070
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings ensure an optimal experience in Warzone 2. However, players are encouraged to adjust the settings to their liking. It is also recommended to update their GPU drivers to the latest version to prevent performance issues and crashes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.