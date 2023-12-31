Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are at the bottom of the crop of modern video cards. They are over two years old and don't support the latest rendering technologies like ray tracing and Nvidia's upscaling formula (DLSS), among others. This makes them some of the weakest options for playing the latest video games like Warzone 3.

However, Call of Duty developers have optimized the game pretty well on PC. You can crank down some settings and still get a playable framerate from these graphics cards at 1080p. In this story, we will list the best settings combination that delivers a decent experience on these entry-level Turing cards.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming with some compromises. We recommend a similar settings list in Warzone 3 for a decent experience. The card can handle the game the best with a mix of very low, low, and normal settings applied. It doesn't look the best, but you can manage a playable framerate without major hiccups.

The detailed settings combination for the 1650 in Warzone is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia GTX 1650

: Nvidia GTX 1650 Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

Quality

Render Resolution : 50

: 50 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : Off

: Off VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : Low

: Low Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : Low

: Low Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is considerably more powerful than the 1650 thanks to a beefed-up specs sheet and a higher memory bandwidth. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly further in Warzone 3 without dropping to unplayable framerates.

We recommend the following settings for the GTX 1650 Super:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

: Nvidia GTX 1650 Super Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : Off

: Off Anti-aliasing : Filmic SMAA T2X

: Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Texture Filter Anisotropic : Low

: Low Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Very Low

: Very Low Screen Space Shadows : Off

: Off Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Max

: Max Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are some of the slowest cards in the market and have already been replaced. Despite this, they continue to be capable enough of handling some of the latest games like Warzone 3 with some tweaks applied. The above settings list, for instance, plays the battle royale at 40-50 FPS, which is plenty for having some fun on a budget.