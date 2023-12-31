Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are at the bottom of the crop of modern video cards. They are over two years old and don't support the latest rendering technologies like ray tracing and Nvidia's upscaling formula (DLSS), among others. This makes them some of the weakest options for playing the latest video games like Warzone 3.
However, Call of Duty developers have optimized the game pretty well on PC. You can crank down some settings and still get a playable framerate from these graphics cards at 1080p. In this story, we will list the best settings combination that delivers a decent experience on these entry-level Turing cards.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming with some compromises. We recommend a similar settings list in Warzone 3 for a decent experience. The card can handle the game the best with a mix of very low, low, and normal settings applied. It doesn't look the best, but you can manage a playable framerate without major hiccups.
The detailed settings combination for the 1650 in Warzone is as follows:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Your main monitor
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GTX 1650
- Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
Quality
- Render Resolution: 50
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Texture Resolution: Very Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
- Water Quality: Default
View
- Field of View (FOV): 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Your preference
- Vehicle Field of View: Your preference
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator Camera: Your preference
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is considerably more powerful than the 1650 thanks to a beefed-up specs sheet and a higher memory bandwidth. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly further in Warzone 3 without dropping to unplayable framerates.
We recommend the following settings for the GTX 1650 Super:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Your main monitor
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
- Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Quality
- Render Resolution: 80
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Texture Resolution: Very Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: High
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
- Water Quality: Default
View
- Field of View (FOV): 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Your preference
- Vehicle Field of View: Your preference
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator Camera: Your preference
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are some of the slowest cards in the market and have already been replaced. Despite this, they continue to be capable enough of handling some of the latest games like Warzone 3 with some tweaks applied. The above settings list, for instance, plays the battle royale at 40-50 FPS, which is plenty for having some fun on a budget.