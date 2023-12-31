Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Nvidia's GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the latest or fastest graphics cards on the market. They are a couple of old and already fall short of the requirements of most modern AAA titles. However, you can still expect a decent framerate in well-optimized titles like Warzone 3 when using them. With some compromises to the settings, these games run pretty well on Turing-based graphics cards.

WZ3 packs an ungodly number of graphics options that can make fine-tuning a chore. To help you set up your game quickly, this article will list the best settings combination for the 1660 and 1660 Super. Do note we are targeting a 60+ FPS experience at 1080p.

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 was a budget card launched to play 1080p games, and it lives up to that promise even over four years later. You will have to crank down some settings in Warzone 3 to yield a decent framerate at this resolution, however.

We recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium settings in the game. The detailed settings for the GTX 1660 in Warzone are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660

Nvidia GTX 1660 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Low

Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Low

Low Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than the original 1660. Gamers with this card can crank up WZ3's settings slightly further. However, we still recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium graphics options for the best framerate.

The following settings work best for the 1660 Super in this battle royale game:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660

Nvidia GTX 1660 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Low

Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Low

Low Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run Warzone 3 pretty well with the above compromises applied. That said, the game doesn't look as good as it does on some high-end hardware. However, given the framerates the card can still manage, most gamers won't have a reason to upgrade to a better GPU to play WZ3.