Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Nvidia's GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the latest or fastest graphics cards on the market. They are a couple of old and already fall short of the requirements of most modern AAA titles. However, you can still expect a decent framerate in well-optimized titles like Warzone 3 when using them. With some compromises to the settings, these games run pretty well on Turing-based graphics cards.
WZ3 packs an ungodly number of graphics options that can make fine-tuning a chore. To help you set up your game quickly, this article will list the best settings combination for the 1660 and 1660 Super. Do note we are targeting a 60+ FPS experience at 1080p.
Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660
The GTX 1660 was a budget card launched to play 1080p games, and it lives up to that promise even over four years later. You will have to crank down some settings in Warzone 3 to yield a decent framerate at this resolution, however.
We recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium settings in the game. The detailed settings for the GTX 1660 in Warzone are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Low
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super
The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than the original 1660. Gamers with this card can crank up WZ3's settings slightly further. However, we still recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium graphics options for the best framerate.
The following settings work best for the 1660 Super in this battle royale game:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Low
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run Warzone 3 pretty well with the above compromises applied. That said, the game doesn't look as good as it does on some high-end hardware. However, given the framerates the card can still manage, most gamers won't have a reason to upgrade to a better GPU to play WZ3.