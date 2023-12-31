Gaming Tech
  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Dec 31, 2023 15:01 GMT
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can play Warzone 3 pretty well (Image via Nvidia and Activision)
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can play Warzone 3 pretty well (Image via Nvidia and Activision)

Nvidia's GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the latest or fastest graphics cards on the market. They are a couple of old and already fall short of the requirements of most modern AAA titles. However, you can still expect a decent framerate in well-optimized titles like Warzone 3 when using them. With some compromises to the settings, these games run pretty well on Turing-based graphics cards.

WZ3 packs an ungodly number of graphics options that can make fine-tuning a chore. To help you set up your game quickly, this article will list the best settings combination for the 1660 and 1660 Super. Do note we are targeting a 60+ FPS experience at 1080p.

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

youtube-cover

The GTX 1660 was a budget card launched to play 1080p games, and it lives up to that promise even over four years later. You will have to crank down some settings in Warzone 3 to yield a decent framerate at this resolution, however.

We recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium settings in the game. The detailed settings for the GTX 1660 in Warzone are as follows:

Display

  • Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
  • Display monitor: Primary monitor
  • Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
  • Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
  • Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect ratio: Automatic
  • V-sync: Off
  • Custom frame rate limit: Custom
  • Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Brightness: As per your preference
  • Focused mode: Off
  • Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

  • Quality presets: Basic
  • Render resolution: 100
  • Dynamic resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/sharpening: Off
  • Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
  • VRAM scale target: 90
  • Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

  • Texture resolution: Medium
  • Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
  • Depth of field: Off
  • Detail quality level: Medium
  • Particle resolution: Low
  • Bullet impacts: Off
  • Persistent effects: Off
  • Shader quality: High
  • On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Screen space shadows: Low
  • Ambient occlusion: On
  • Screen space reflections: On
  • Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

  • Tessellation: Near
  • Terrain memory: Max
  • Volumetric quality: Medium
  • Deferred physics quality: Low
  • Weather grid volumes: High
  • Water quality: Wave wetness

View

  • Field of view (FOV): 120
  • ADS field of view: Affected
  • Weapon field of view: Default
  • Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

  • World motion blur: Off
  • Weapon motion blur: Off
  • Film grain: 0.00
  • 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
  • Spectator camera: Helmet camera
  • Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

youtube-cover

The GTX 1660 Super is slightly more powerful than the original 1660. Gamers with this card can crank up WZ3's settings slightly further. However, we still recommend a mix of low, normal, and medium graphics options for the best framerate.

The following settings work best for the 1660 Super in this battle royale game:

Display

  • Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
  • Display monitor: Primary monitor
  • Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
  • Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
  • Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect ratio: Automatic
  • V-sync: Off
  • Custom frame rate limit: Custom
  • Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Brightness: As per your preference
  • Focused mode: Off
  • Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

  • Quality presets: Basic
  • Render resolution: 100
  • Dynamic resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/sharpening: Off
  • Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
  • VRAM scale target: 90
  • Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

  • Texture resolution: Medium
  • Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
  • Depth of field: Off
  • Detail quality level: Medium
  • Particle resolution: Low
  • Bullet impacts: Off
  • Persistent effects: Off
  • Shader quality: High
  • On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Screen space shadows: Low
  • Ambient occlusion: On
  • Screen space reflections: On
  • Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

  • Tessellation: Near
  • Terrain memory: Max
  • Volumetric Quality: Medium
  • Deferred physics quality: Low
  • Weather grid volumes: High
  • Water quality: Wave wetness

View

  • Field of view (FOV): 120
  • ADS field of view: Affected
  • Weapon field of view: Default
  • Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

  • World motion blur: Off
  • Weapon motion blur: Off
  • Film grain: 0.00
  • 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
  • Spectator camera: Helmet camera
  • Inverted flashbang: Off

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run Warzone 3 pretty well with the above compromises applied. That said, the game doesn't look as good as it does on some high-end hardware. However, given the framerates the card can still manage, most gamers won't have a reason to upgrade to a better GPU to play WZ3.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...