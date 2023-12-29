Best Warzone 3 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are great options for playing Warzone 3, given how capable they are at 1440p. Although more powerful alternatives have replaced these cards, they present no issues while handling well-optimized games like Call of Duty Warzone 3. With some tweaks to this title's settings, you can expect good framerates in it.

This game offers a bunch of graphics options. Although this is good for customization, it also means players have to spend quite some time sifting through the settings to figure out which ones to use for the best framerates. To spare games this hassle, the following sections will offer the optimal settings to employ in WZ3.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can handle Warzone 3 at 1440p at 60+ FPS with minor compromises. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience.

These settings for the RX 6700 XT make the game look decent while yielding good framerates:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the RX 6700 XT, given its higher operating clock speeds and power draw ratings. We recommend a nearly similar mix of settings at 1440p for this card.

This mid-cycle refresh to the RDNA 2 lineup isn't much faster than the original GPUs, considering they share a nearly similar specs sheet. That said, here are the settings recommendations for the RX 6750 XT:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT aren't the fastest video cards you can buy right now. They are aging and have already been replaced by better options. Despite this, the GPUs can deliver a fantastic experience in Warzone 3 with a few compromises.