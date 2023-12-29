Best Warzone 3 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are great options for playing Warzone 3, given how capable they are at 1440p. Although more powerful alternatives have replaced these cards, they present no issues while handling well-optimized games like Call of Duty Warzone 3. With some tweaks to this title's settings, you can expect good framerates in it.
This game offers a bunch of graphics options. Although this is good for customization, it also means players have to spend quite some time sifting through the settings to figure out which ones to use for the best framerates. To spare games this hassle, the following sections will offer the optimal settings to employ in WZ3.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can handle Warzone 3 at 1440p at 60+ FPS with minor compromises. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings for the best experience.
These settings for the RX 6700 XT make the game look decent while yielding good framerates:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the RX 6700 XT, given its higher operating clock speeds and power draw ratings. We recommend a nearly similar mix of settings at 1440p for this card.
This mid-cycle refresh to the RDNA 2 lineup isn't much faster than the original GPUs, considering they share a nearly similar specs sheet. That said, here are the settings recommendations for the RX 6750 XT:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT aren't the fastest video cards you can buy right now. They are aging and have already been replaced by better options. Despite this, the GPUs can deliver a fantastic experience in Warzone 3 with a few compromises.