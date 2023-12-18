Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-performance 4K gaming GPUs launched in the last generation. They continue to be fantastic options for playing the latest video games despite their mounting age. You can expect decent framerates at 4K resolutions in some well-optimized titles, while in some more demanding titles, it is time to crank down to 1440p, especially on the weaker RTX 3080 10 GB.

Fortunately, Call of Duty devs have fine-tuned their game to run well on even some of the most modest hardware. Those with capable pixel pushers, like the last-gen 80-class offerings, need not worry about performance. But some graphics settings tweaks are necessary for the best experience. We will go over the recommendations in this article.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can handle Warzone at 4K with sufficient tweaks. We recommend a mix of low, normal, and high settings for the best experience. Each graphics option has varying amounts of system load and will impact gameplay differently. Some of them can be set to low or very low settings without losing a bunch of visual fidelity.

Keeping these points in mind, the detailed graphics options recommendation for the RTX 3080 is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia RTX 3080

: Nvidia RTX 3080 Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latenct: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 Anti-aliasing : SMAA T2X

: SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details and textures

Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow quality and lighting

Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View: Your preference

Camera

World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti packs more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. This is because of a slightly bumped-up specs sheet and with extra VRAM. The GPU still maintains its position among the fastest graphics cards out there, meaning playing Warzone will be a breeze at 4K.

Gamers can crank up the settings in Warzone 3 slightly further than on the 3080 at 4K resolutions without losing a bunch of performance. The best combination for the GPU is as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latenct: On

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 Anti-aliasing : SMAA T2X

: SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details and textures

Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow quality and lighting

Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View: Your preference

Camera

World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to impress in the latest video games. They have been replaced by the vastly more capable RTX 4080, but this doesn't change the fact that they are stupidly powerful. You can expect superb performance in Warzone with the above settings applied.