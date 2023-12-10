When did Warzone 3 come out?

Call of Duty Warzone 3 is a popular term that the community is using to denote Activision’s 2022 battle royale title after it received one of the biggest seasonal updates alongside Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). However, it is not a new release but a fresh integration of various new changes that were introduced in MW3 including movement and gunplay mechanics. The game also received a weapons arsenal expansion.

Warzone is a widely known battle royale game that has managed to attract many players with its tactical shooter gameplay. However, the community raised some concerns regarding the pace of the game and its stale experience. This catapulted the devs into making some of the most drastic changes to satiate the needs of the playerbase.

Despite the continuous integration of the battle royale with Modern Warfare 3, you might be wondering when the battle royale received significant changes and started being called Warzone 3 by the community. This article will highlight Warzone 3's release date in Call of Duty HQ.

Warzone 3: When did the updated battle royale go live?

Warzone 3 (not the official name) came after the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 update was deployed, and the battle royale received a long list of changes. It is not a new game but simply a complete overhaul of the existing title to provide the playerbase with an improved gameplay experience.

The update went live on December 6, 2023, and brought a whole new map called Urzikstan to the playlist. The arena hosts the entire MW3 Zombies mode as well and showcases a completely dystopian scenario where unearthly monsters are around every corner. So all users who own a copy of Activision’s 2023 multiplayer shooter could already check out the new map before it went live in Warzone.

Warzone currently features all the movement mechanics that are present in MW3 - be it slide canceling or faster gunplay. The battle royale went through a fresh draft and became a new integration that tied it to Modern Warfare 3 in the existing Call of Duty HQ. This also resulted in an influx of gameplay content to roll into the game, including operators, cosmetics, and weapons.

It is important to note that previous Warzone content remains playable and will likely receive more updates in the future.

All major changes in Warzone after Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Here is a list of a few major changes that arrived in Warzone 3 after the devs deployed the first seasonal update for MW3.

New Gulag with public events

Horizontal Ziplines

Reload Cancel

Slide Cancel

Improved Aquatic Combat

Improved Ground Loot rarity indicators

Loadout outline

Circle close faster, and Gas deals more damage

Low Health Indicator

Brand new Perks

These are only some changes that will have a massive impact on the gameplay experience. The game will also have various other quality-of-life changes to make the title smoother and easier for the entire community.

