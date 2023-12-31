Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises. The video cards are some of the latest offerings from Team Green, so you can expect top-tier performance in the latest and most demanding video games in the market.
The GPUs can handle Warzone 3 at high framerates well above 60 FPS with some graphics settings tweaks applied. You can expect decent performance even at 4K resolution with these cards.
In this article, we will explore the best graphics settings combinations for the new 70-class graphics cards. They maximize fidelity while maintaining high framerates to give you the competitive edge.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is capable enough of handling most of the latest games at 1440p resolutions, including the new Call of Duty. The graphics card is bundled with the latest rendering technologies that come in handy in these demanding games. We recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings in the title for sky-high framerates that can enable competitive gaming.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 4070 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is much faster than its non-Ti sibling. This card was initially poised to be launched as the 4080 12 GB, which explains the rather unusual performance difference between a GPU and its Ti variant. It packs enough power to handle Warzone 3 at 4K resolutions.
The detailed settings list for 4K gaming on the RTX 4070 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the latest high-end graphics cards in the market. If you have one of these powerful pixel-pushers in your build, playing the latest games will be a breeze. With the above settings combinations applied, for instance, you can enjoy a high framerate experience in Warzone 3.