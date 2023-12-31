Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti were launched for 1440p gaming without compromises. The video cards are some of the latest offerings from Team Green, so you can expect top-tier performance in the latest and most demanding video games in the market.

The GPUs can handle Warzone 3 at high framerates well above 60 FPS with some graphics settings tweaks applied. You can expect decent performance even at 4K resolution with these cards.

In this article, we will explore the best graphics settings combinations for the new 70-class graphics cards. They maximize fidelity while maintaining high framerates to give you the competitive edge.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is capable enough of handling most of the latest games at 1440p resolutions, including the new Call of Duty. The graphics card is bundled with the latest rendering technologies that come in handy in these demanding games. We recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings in the title for sky-high framerates that can enable competitive gaming.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 4070 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is much faster than its non-Ti sibling. This card was initially poised to be launched as the 4080 12 GB, which explains the rather unusual performance difference between a GPU and its Ti variant. It packs enough power to handle Warzone 3 at 4K resolutions.

The detailed settings list for 4K gaming on the RTX 4070 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the latest high-end graphics cards in the market. If you have one of these powerful pixel-pushers in your build, playing the latest games will be a breeze. With the above settings combinations applied, for instance, you can enjoy a high framerate experience in Warzone 3.