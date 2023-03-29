Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a premium offering from the latest series of graphics cards that utilizes the Ada Lovelace architecture. As expected from a top-tier card, it's an excellent choice of hardware for experiencing the newly revised gameplay and improved exploration in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1 PC port.

As The Last of Us Part 1 is a fairly demanding title in the action-adventure genre, the game should be able to run smoothly on previous-generation cards, with the 4070 Ti encountering no issues while playing this triple-A remake. However, some framerate variations can be expected if you're trying out the highly detailed 4k resolution for the best gaming experience.

This article will detail the most finely tuned graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

RTX 4070 Ti runs The Last of Us Part 1 with almost no problems

PC users with an RTX 4070 Ti can enjoy the complete experience of The Last of Us Part 1 without a worry. This powerful graphics card can handle almost every modern title as it strongly competes against the RTX 3090 Ti with higher power efficiency. Although players can experience the game at 4k resolution, they may have to take a step back and switch to 1440p if they require higher framerates.

Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at the best settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti at 4k

Players with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti can use these settings to enjoy a smooth gaming experience at 4k resolution with a solid 60 frames per second (FPS):

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440p

The RTX 4070 Ti can easily run The Last of Us Part 1 at 1440p resolution, outputting framerates above 60 with zero issues. Players can use the settings listed below to have a smooth experience with the best visuals:

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)

1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple) Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: 10

10 Camera Shake: 10

10 Motion Blur: 2

2 Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0

0 Film Grain Intensity: 0

0 Gore: Default

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Ultra

Ultra Animation Quality: High

Geometry settings

Draw Distance: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Character Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Environment Level of Detail: Ultra

Texture settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Character Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Environment Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra

Lighting settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra

Ultra Image Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On

On Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High

High Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: On

Reflections settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100

100 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100

100 Glossy Reflections Quality: 100

100 Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra

Ultra Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction

Post-Effects settings

Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay

Cinematic and Gameplay Depth of Field Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Quality: Ultra

Ultra Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution

Full Resolution Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution

Visual Effects settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lens Flare: Full Resolution

Ported by Iron Galaxy, The Last of Us Part 1 is a highly anticipated remake that boasts quite a large number of customizable settings. The title runs smoothly on Nvidia’s latest graphics card series and the RTX 4070 Ti will certainly make the most out of these newly introduced changes.

