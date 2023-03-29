Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a premium offering from the latest series of graphics cards that utilizes the Ada Lovelace architecture. As expected from a top-tier card, it's an excellent choice of hardware for experiencing the newly revised gameplay and improved exploration in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 1 PC port.
As The Last of Us Part 1 is a fairly demanding title in the action-adventure genre, the game should be able to run smoothly on previous-generation cards, with the 4070 Ti encountering no issues while playing this triple-A remake. However, some framerate variations can be expected if you're trying out the highly detailed 4k resolution for the best gaming experience.
This article will detail the most finely tuned graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
RTX 4070 Ti runs The Last of Us Part 1 with almost no problems
PC users with an RTX 4070 Ti can enjoy the complete experience of The Last of Us Part 1 without a worry. This powerful graphics card can handle almost every modern title as it strongly competes against the RTX 3090 Ti with higher power efficiency. Although players can experience the game at 4k resolution, they may have to take a step back and switch to 1440p if they require higher framerates.
Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at the best settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti at 4k
Players with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti can use these settings to enjoy a smooth gaming experience at 4k resolution with a solid 60 frames per second (FPS):
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 3840x2160
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
Best graphics settings for the RTX 4070 Ti at 1440p
The RTX 4070 Ti can easily run The Last of Us Part 1 at 1440p resolution, outputting framerates above 60 with zero issues. Players can use the settings listed below to have a smooth experience with the best visuals:
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
- Display: 1 (Select monitor if equipped with multiple)
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: 10
- Camera Shake: 10
- Motion Blur: 2
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
- Film Grain Intensity: 0
- Gore: Default
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Ultra
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry settings
- Draw Distance: Ultra
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Ultra
- Character Level of Detail: Ultra
- Environment Level of Detail: Ultra
Texture settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Ultra
- Character Texture Quality: Ultra
- Environment Texture Quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Ultra
Lighting settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Full Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Directional Shadow Distance: Ultra
- Image Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Ultra
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Ultra
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
- Contact Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: High
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: On
Reflections settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 100
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 100
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 100
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Ultra
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Multi-Layered Refraction
Post-Effects settings
- Depth of Field: Cinematic and Gameplay
- Depth of Field Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur Resolution: Full Resolution
- Bloom Resolution: Full Resolution
Visual Effects settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Ultra
- Lens Flare: Full Resolution
Ported by Iron Galaxy, The Last of Us Part 1 is a highly anticipated remake that boasts quite a large number of customizable settings. The title runs smoothly on Nvidia’s latest graphics card series and the RTX 4070 Ti will certainly make the most out of these newly introduced changes.
