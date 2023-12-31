Best Warzone 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

Warzone 3 is available for free on the PS5 and the last-gen PS4. The battle royale has been optimized well on the Sony consoles, meaning you can have a decent time playing it with little to no performance issues. Unlike PC, you don't get a bunch of graphics settings in the title, meaning performance will be nearly identical on a particular version of the console.

The game has many customizable settings options that can be tweaked for a better experience. Going through them is crucial if you want an edge over your competitors. In this article, we will go over the best combinations for the PS4 and PS5. You can use this cheat sheet to get started in the shooter right away.

Warzone 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

The most important part of the settings list is the controller options. The way you set up your joystick will directly influence the gameplay. It's crucial the DualSense or the DualShock 4 is tuned properly if you want the best of experiences.

The detailed controller settings for the PS4 and PS5 are as follows:

Best controller settings

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Aiming input device: Controller

Inputs

Bumper ping: Off

Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Deadzone inputs

Test stick deadzone: off

off Left stick min: 0

0 Left stick max: 99

99 Right stick min: 0

0 Right stick max: 100

100 L2 button deadzone: 0

0 R2 button deadzone: 0

Button layout

Button layout preset: Tactical

Tactical Jump/stand/mantle: ✕

✕ Change stance/slide/dive: R3

R3 Interact/reload: ◻

◻ Next weapon: △

△ Fire weapon: R2

R2 Aim down sight: L2

L2 Lethal equipment: R1

R1 Tactical equipment: L1

L1 Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3

L3 Melee: ◯

◯ Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up

D-pad up Drop/backpack: D-pad down

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical stick sensitivity: 8

8 Sensitivity multiplier:

Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis:

Vertical aim (on foot) : Standard

: Standard Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard

Standard Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Aim response curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom: On

Aim assist

Target aim assist: On

On Aim assist type: Black ops

Motion sensor aiming

Motion sensor behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint

Automatic tactical sprint Auto move forward: Off

Off Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint

Single tap sprint Grounded mantle: Off

Off Automatic airborne mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic ground mantle: Off

Off Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting door bash: On

On Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only

Best console graphics settings

The console graphics settings list isn't pretty long in Warzone 3. You don't even get the choice between performance and quality like some other AAA titles out on the PS4 and PS5.

It's still important to check the following settings to maintain ideal picture quality in Call of Duty:

On-demand texture streaming: On

Post-processing effects

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS strength: 80

View

120Hz refresh rate: On

On Field view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Wide

Wide 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Inverted flashbang: Off

Off Spectator camera: Game perspective

Game perspective Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Safe area: As per your preference

Best console audio settings

Audio mix: Home theater

Home theater Master volume: 72

72 Gameplay music volume: 0

0 Dialogue volume: 76

76 Effects Volume: 100

100 Voice chat volume: 34

34 Cinematic music volume: 38

Best interface settings

The interface settings are equally as important as the controller settings on the PS5. Knowing exactly how much stuff you want on the screen will make the difference between winning and losing a game.

We recommend the combination of the following settings for an ideal competitive experience on the PS4 and PS5:

Subtitles: All off

All off Subtitles size: Default

Default Subtitles background opacity: 0

0 Menu text size: Default

Default Text chat text size: Default

Default Language selection: English

English Color customization: As per your preference

HUD

Mini map shape: Square

Square Mini map rotation: On

On Horizontal compass: On

On Crosshairs: On

On Center dot: On

On Center dot scale: Default

Default Hit markers visuals: On

On Damage-based hit markers: On

On Player names: Full name

Full name In-game text chat: On

On Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after five seconds

Telemetry

Server latency: On

On Packet loss: On

On Clock: Off

Off Connection meter: Off

Menu

Hide settings details: Off

Off Gameplay tips: On

On Tooltips: Off

Off Parallax effects: On

On Menu prompts: Automatic

The PS4 and PS5 are fantastic machines for playing Warzone 3. Older versions of the PS4, like the one from 2013, can have some issues in terms of performance and resolution. But, other than that, it's pretty smooth sailing for PlayStation gamers once you have the above settings list applied.