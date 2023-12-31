Best Warzone 3 settings for PS4 and PS5

Warzone 3 is available for free on the PS5 and the last-gen PS4. The battle royale has been optimized well on the Sony consoles, meaning you can have a decent time playing it with little to no performance issues. Unlike PC, you don't get a bunch of graphics settings in the title, meaning performance will be nearly identical on a particular version of the console.
The game has many customizable settings options that can be tweaked for a better experience. Going through them is crucial if you want an edge over your competitors. In this article, we will go over the best combinations for the PS4 and PS5. You can use this cheat sheet to get started in the shooter right away.
Warzone 3 settings for PS4 and PS5
The most important part of the settings list is the controller options. The way you set up your joystick will directly influence the gameplay. It's crucial the DualSense or the DualShock 4 is tuned properly if you want the best of experiences.
The detailed controller settings for the PS4 and PS5 are as follows:
Best controller settings
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Aiming input device: Controller
Inputs
- Bumper ping: Off
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off
- Trigger effect: Off
Deadzone inputs
- Test stick deadzone: off
- Left stick min: 0
- Left stick max: 99
- Right stick min: 0
- Right stick max: 100
- L2 button deadzone: 0
- R2 button deadzone: 0
Button layout
- Button layout preset: Tactical
- Jump/stand/mantle: ✕
- Change stance/slide/dive: R3
- Interact/reload: ◻
- Next weapon: △
- Fire weapon: R2
- Aim down sight: L2
- Lethal equipment: R1
- Tactical equipment: L1
- Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3
- Melee: ◯
- Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up
- Drop/backpack: D-pad down
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 8
- Sensitivity multiplier:
- Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis:
- Vertical aim (on foot): Standard
- Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard
- Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Aim response curve type: Dynamic
- Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant
- Custom sensitivity per zoom: On
Aim assist
- Target aim assist: On
- Aim assist type: Black ops
Motion sensor aiming
- Motion sensor behavior: Off
Gameplay
- Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint
- Auto move forward: Off
- Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint
- Grounded mantle: Off
- Automatic airborne mantle: Partial
- Automatic ground mantle: Off
- Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard
- Plunging underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting door bash: On
- Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only
Best console graphics settings
The console graphics settings list isn't pretty long in Warzone 3. You don't even get the choice between performance and quality like some other AAA titles out on the PS4 and PS5.
It's still important to check the following settings to maintain ideal picture quality in Call of Duty:
- On-demand texture streaming: On
Post-processing effects
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- Depth of field: Off
- FidelityFX CAS: On
- FidelityFX CAS strength: 80
View
- 120Hz refresh rate: On
- Field view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Wide
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Inverted flashbang: Off
- Spectator camera: Game perspective
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Safe area: As per your preference
Best console audio settings
- Audio mix: Home theater
- Master volume: 72
- Gameplay music volume: 0
- Dialogue volume: 76
- Effects Volume: 100
- Voice chat volume: 34
- Cinematic music volume: 38
Best interface settings
The interface settings are equally as important as the controller settings on the PS5. Knowing exactly how much stuff you want on the screen will make the difference between winning and losing a game.
We recommend the combination of the following settings for an ideal competitive experience on the PS4 and PS5:
- Subtitles: All off
- Subtitles size: Default
- Subtitles background opacity: 0
- Menu text size: Default
- Text chat text size: Default
- Language selection: English
- Color customization: As per your preference
HUD
- Mini map shape: Square
- Mini map rotation: On
- Horizontal compass: On
- Crosshairs: On
- Center dot: On
- Center dot scale: Default
- Hit markers visuals: On
- Damage-based hit markers: On
- Player names: Full name
- In-game text chat: On
- Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after five seconds
Telemetry
- Server latency: On
- Packet loss: On
- Clock: Off
- Connection meter: Off
Menu
- Hide settings details: Off
- Gameplay tips: On
- Tooltips: Off
- Parallax effects: On
- Menu prompts: Automatic
The PS4 and PS5 are fantastic machines for playing Warzone 3. Older versions of the PS4, like the one from 2013, can have some issues in terms of performance and resolution. But, other than that, it's pretty smooth sailing for PlayStation gamers once you have the above settings list applied.