Best Windows laptops for longer battery life in 2023

Whether you're traveling constantly or working at home for long sessions, great battery life is essential on Windows laptops. The idea of a laptop is that you're not bound to work at a desk or even close to a power outlet. Hence, developers have recently given a laptop's battery life more importance. There are many options regarding that, with great additional features.

In this article, we've compiled a list of the best Windows laptops with exceptional battery life you can purchase in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Dell XPS 13 and four other amazing Windows laptops with good battery life

1) Acer Chromebook 514 ($369)

The Chromebook 514 by Acer boasts a great user experience, a reasonable price, and a remarkable battery life while keeping performance solid. While you won't be surprised by its aluminum lid and plastic bottom, it feels sturdy and generally does what you ask.

Pros Cons 15 hours of battery life Not expandable storage 14-inch anti-glare, 1080p IPS touchscreen Poor webcam There is no need for fans Decent speakers Great performance

This Chromebook handles daily workloads excellently and has an eternal battery life. You can easily get 15 or more hours on a single charge with lithium-ion batteries, even with brighter screen settings.

2) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1,160)

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is consistently one of Asus's most popular laptops due to it's small, and powerful build and excellent battery performance. It's mainly developed for creators and gamers with WQHD displays and Dolby Atmos.

Pros Cons Fantastic battery life for gaming (5+ hours) Pricey 14-inch WQHD, 2560×1440 Gets really hot Large touchpad, excellent keyboard Portable design Great webcam

The G14 makes it easier to execute daily tasks, browsing, video editing, and gaming. The 76-Wh battery can easily handle intense gaming or a workload for five or more hours.

3) Huawei MateBook X Pro ($1,244)

The MateBook X Pro is Huawei's flagship laptop, with the best specs, design, and powerful battery. The metallic body looks and feels pretty premium. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the power button, which is really fast and reliable.

Pros Cons 7-10 hours long battery 720p webcam Thin and light Costly Sublime screen Strong performance Great sound quality

Functions like multitasking and having windows open simultaneously are handled easily, while navigating throughout the entire OS with the trackpad feels visually impeccable. More impressively, the 56-Wh battery lasts 7–10 hours of continuous browsing.

4) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio ($1,399)

The Surface Laptop Studio by Microsoft is a powerful, portable PC ideal for video editors, content creators, and engineers. Despite the heavy price tag, its Surface Dial, the large touch-enabled display, and overall performance and form factor make it worth it.

Pros Cons 10 hours of battery life Very costly 120Hz display with Dolby Vision Thick chassis Excellent touchpad Limited ports Runs quiet Robust two-level design Thunderbolt 4

The design is revolutionary, as it's made out of magnesium and aluminum. Importantly, the 58-Wh battery lasts 10 hours if you're browsing and 11 or more hours while playing videos.

5) Dell XPS 13 ($1,460)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most beautiful laptops on the market today. It almost resembles any other XPS laptop, with an aluminum chassis and a clean design. However, the XPS 13 Plus looks spectacular with its almost bezel-less display. Furthermore, the seamless keyboard and touchpad design looks very minimal and modern.

Pros Cons 8+ hours of battery life Underwhelming webcam 13.4-inch 4k, 60Hz display, Dolby Vision support Limited port selection Fast performance Stunning design Great touchpad and keyboard Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

The laptop has a 55-Wh battery and a 60-watt USB-C charger supporting the Dell Express charging facility. It can offer eight or more hours of battery performance while working continuously.

How do you improve a laptop's battery?

If you notice your laptop is dying frequently or showing a low battery alert quite often, it can be caused by multiple aspects. The screen brightness, usage, ventilation, and heat play important roles regarding that.

However, there are notable ways you can improve your laptop's battery life with some simple tweaks and specific settings. The most important detail to observe is the laptop's performance management tool. This mainly aims to show all of the notable aspects that can affect battery life.

These are some of the significant ways you can improve your laptop's battery:

Use the Windows power management feature

Try to do one thing at a time

Lower the screen brightness when not needed

Make sure proper ventilation for the laptop

Lower graphics and display settings

