Nowadays, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into producing laptops with the best keyboards. In the past, laptop keyboards often felt flimsy and not very durable, let alone provide a satisfying typing experience. But currently, prime laptop manufacturers like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus are developing clicky Cherry MX mechanical switches, tactile chicklet switches, and more.

Whether you are a hardcore gamer looking for a mechanical switch, feel on a laptop, or a content writer wanting a fast and smooth typing experience, modern-day laptop keyboards can satisfy everyone. So, without further ado, let's check out our picks of 5 laptops with the best keyboards in 2023 so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top laptops with the best keyboards in 2023 so far: Mechanical, non-mechanical, linear, tactile, and clicky switches

1) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Display 14" IPS 1920 x 1200 Processor i5 1240P GPU Iris Xe Memory 2 x 4GB 5200 MHz LPDDR5 Storage 256GB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD Battery 57WHr w/ 65W power brick

From the beginning, Lenovo Thinkpads have been one of the most popular business laptops with the best keyboards. The ThinkPad keyboards are designed with a higher travel distance, resulting in a more comfortable typing experience than the shallow keyboards found on many other laptops.

Previously, ThinkPads used to come with Classic Keyboards. In 2012 they replaced it with the modern "New Island" keyboards, designed by Lenovo's Chief Designer David Hill and keyboard expert Aaron Stewart. These keyboards also have a slight curve and a rough texture, providing tactile feedback to users.

Starting from $1,304

2) Dell XPS 13 Plus

Display 13.4" touch IPS 1920 x 1200 Processor i5 1240P GPU Iris Xe Memory 8GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 Storage 512GB Gen 4 PCIe M.2 SSD Battery 55WHr w/ 60W power brick

Dell has always been experimenting with the keyboards of its XPS series laptops. In 2018 they created quite a bit of hype by introducing the next-gen MagLev keyboard on the XPS 15 2-in-1 model. The current XPS lineup also has a unique keyboard, at least by the looks. When you look at the laptop, you will first notice the missing trackpad.

There's just a sheet of glass after the keyboard row, and the trackpad is where it should be. It's not just marked separately to give it a seamless look. And the all-new “capacitive touch function row” is another feature that makes it feel like Apple's abandoned Touch Bar.

Starting from $999

3) Dell Alienware m18

Display 18" IPS 1920 x 1200 @ 480Hz Processor i7 13650HX GPU RTX 4050 Memory 2 x 8GB 4800MHz LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 97WHr w/ 330W power brick

The Dell Alienware m18 is one of the few modern gaming laptops with the best keyboards. It features the Alienware mSeries CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical switches with AlienFX lighting and N-key rollover technology. Its full-sized numpad has become a rare feature in laptops these days.

The mechanical gaming keyboard design includes stainless-steel switches and gold-plated electrical contact enclosures resulting in a lifespan of 15 million keystrokes. Its 1.8mm actuation distance provides a great tactile feel.

Starting from $4,050

4) Apple MacBook Pro 16."

Display 16.2" IPS 3456 x 2234 @ 120Hz Processor Apple M2 Pro GPU 19-core GPU Memory 4 x 4GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 100WHr w/ 140W power brick

The Apple Macbook Pro still defends its position among the laptops with the best keyboards. Since the very beginning, Macbooks have been pretty popular among writers, and it hasn't changed a bit. The Apple Magic Keyboard is an island-type keyboard with a 1mm critical travel distance and comes with Touch ID.

The Magic Keyboard offers a next-level responsive and smooth typing experience. However, it is not recommended for people used to the clicky mechanical feel. The Force Touch trackpad is also a pretty precise glass trackpad.

Starting from $2,499

5) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15."

Display 15" IPS 2496 x 1664 Processor i7 1265U GPU Iris Xe Memory 2 x 4GB 5200 MHz LPDDR5X Storage 256GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 47.4Whr w/ 65W power brick

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15" is a prominent name among Windows laptops with the best keyboards. Some people even prefer it over the MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard. The keyboard in the 13.5" model might feel a bit cramped, which is why we have chosen the 15" model.

The island-type backlit keyboard is smooth and somewhat tactile at the same time. It lacks a numpad like other introductory laptop keyboards but has dedicated media-controlling keys.

Starting from $1,200

This was our list of laptops with the best keyboards in 2023 so far. It will help you buy your next laptop with a superb typing experience.

