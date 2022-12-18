Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 4080 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

Witcher 3's next-gen upgrades have greatly improved the title's visual elements. It has now received support for new technologies such as ray tracing, DLSS, FSR 2, and Frame Generation. The graphical upgrades have been massive, bringing the world of Witcher 3 to life. From grim monsters to the beautiful mountains of Skellige, every aspect of the title has received the attention of the developers when it comes to visual upgrades.

RTX 4080 is the latest top-of-the-line offering from Nvidia. The card is meant for 4K gaming. It carries tremendous processing capabilities that can handle all new games in maxed-out settings with respectable framerates. This GPU is based on the TSMC 4N Process and Micron G6X Memory, which allows it to deliver up to four times the performance of its predecessors.

RTX 4080 performs exceptionally well in Witcher 3

The RTX 4080 can conveniently run the title at 4K resolution, where most high-end GPUs struggle. It will deliver consistent performance, provided users have their settings tweaked correctly.

The DX11 version of the game currently provides superior performance compared to the DX12 mode. Hence, if users won't be ray tracing or DLSS, it is advised to stick to the DX11 mode of the game, as the visual upgrades aren't noticeable.

Here are the best settings to use in Witcher 3 with the RTX 4080:

Without ray-tracing (DX11/DX12)

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On Nvidia HairWorks AA: 8

8 Nvidia HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra

Ultra Grass Density: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Detail Level: Ultra

Note

The settings marked with * can be set according to the user's preferences and do not significantly impact performance. To use ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS, players will have to run the game in DirectX 12.

These are the best settings in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with the RTX 4080. If players wish to tweak the settings to achieve higher visual quality or framerates, they should begin the settings mentioned in the guide and adjust from thereon. It is also advised to update the GPU driver to the latest version to mitigate potential problems.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update is now available for download on PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

