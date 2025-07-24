  • home icon
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:00 GMT
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti (Image via 505 Games, Nvidia, MSI)
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti (Image via 505 Games, Nvidia, MSI)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new Souls-like action RPG set to release on July 24, 2025. It will be available on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Judging by the game's system requirements, it appears to be moderately demanding in terms of hardware. It requires having at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers who own either the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti can expect high performance on their PCs.

However, some optimization is crucial to run it smoothly. This guide provides the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via 505 Games)
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 3070 is the recommended GPU for running Wuchang at higher settings. That said, the game runs incredibly well at 1080p, looking sharp even with the settings at Low and Mid. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling for a slight increase in visual quality and smoother performance.

We aren't using Frame Generation since the current FPS count is quite good by itself. We recommend keeping V-Sync off, and only turning it on if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Graphics settings

  • Display: Default
  • HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Lock FPS: Unlimited
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
  • Overall Quality: Custom
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings

  • Oversampling Resolution: 70
  • Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
  • Sharpening: 5
  • Post-Processing: Mid
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Effects Quality: Mid
  • Viewing Distance: Low
  • Texture Quality: Mid
  • Vegetation Quality: Low
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Global Illumination: Mid
  • Ambient Occlusion: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 1080p (Image via 505 Games)
The RTX 3070 Ti handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 1080p (Image via 505 Games)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3070 Ti, showing visual improvement and a bump in performance with a mix of Mid and Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. It looks slightly better, thanks to the Mid settings used for texture quality, global illumination, and shadows, each making the gameplay slightly more realistic.

We've used Nvidia DLSS upscaling here to get more frames and improve video quality.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Graphics settings

  • Display: Default
  • HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Lock FPS: Unlimited
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
  • Overall Quality: Custom
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

  • Oversampling Resolution: 70
  • Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
  • Sharpening: 5
  • Post-Processing: Mid
  • Shadow Quality: Mid
  • Effects Quality: Mid
  • Viewing Distance: Low
  • Texture Quality: Mid
  • Vegetation Quality: Mid
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Global Illumination: Mid
  • Ambient Occlusion: Mid
  • Reflection Quality: Mid
This concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti. With this, you should get very playable framerates, typically ranging over 60 FPS.

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

