Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new Souls-like action RPG set to release on July 24, 2025. It will be available on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Judging by the game's system requirements, it appears to be moderately demanding in terms of hardware. It requires having at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers who own either the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti can expect high performance on their PCs.

However, some optimization is crucial to run it smoothly. This guide provides the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 3070 is the recommended GPU for running Wuchang at higher settings. That said, the game runs incredibly well at 1080p, looking sharp even with the settings at Low and Mid. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling for a slight increase in visual quality and smoother performance.

We aren't using Frame Generation since the current FPS count is quite good by itself. We recommend keeping V-Sync off, and only turning it on if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Graphics settings

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid

Mid Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Low

Low Texture Quality: Mid

Mid Vegetation Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 1080p (Image via 505 Games)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3070 Ti, showing visual improvement and a bump in performance with a mix of Mid and Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. It looks slightly better, thanks to the Mid settings used for texture quality, global illumination, and shadows, each making the gameplay slightly more realistic.

We've used Nvidia DLSS upscaling here to get more frames and improve video quality.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Graphics settings

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid

Mid Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Low

Low Texture Quality: Mid

Mid Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Mid

This concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti. With this, you should get very playable framerates, typically ranging over 60 FPS.

