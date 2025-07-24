Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new Soulslike action RPG from 505 Games, set in the war‑torn land of Shu during the late Ming Dynasty. It will be released on July 24, 2025, on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Looking at the system requirements, we notice that the game is a tad demanding in terms of hardware and requires at least the RTX 3070 to run at its recommended settings. However, this also means gamers who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti can expect great performance overall.
While the game looks great as it is, it is recommended to tweak a few settings to be able to play at optimal conditions. This guide looks into the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.
Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3080
While running on the 3080, the game looks incredible at 1080p with the Mid graphics preset enabled. We've listed only Mid graphics settings in our recommendations, which should get you good visual quality without being too demanding on your hardware. We've also enabled Nvidia DLSS quality upscaling, which will amp up the visual quality to an extent and also help you get slightly better performance. Overall, with the provided settings, you can expect over 60 FPS on average.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080:
Graphics settings
- Display: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: Unlimited
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 70
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 5
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Mid
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 3080 Ti
The higher VRAM on the RTX 3080 Ti gives it a good boost in performance compared to the non-Ti model even with higher settings enabled. While running on this card, the game puts up impressive framerates even at 1080p resolution with a mix of High and Mid settings enabled. The High settings for shadows and reflections make quite a difference compared to the Mid ones, so the game looks far better overall.
Nvidia DLSS further helps improve framerates and the visual quality, making the gameplay a lot smoother. While they won't greatly affect your performance on this GPU, we recommend you keep Motion Blur and Depth of Field off to prevent performance drops.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:
Graphics settings
- Display: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: Unlimited
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 70
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 5
- Post-Processing: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Mid
This concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for running Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti. The recommended settings should get you superb quality visuals along with smooth performance, typically ranging over 60 FPS.
