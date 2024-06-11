5 biggest features coming to Siri (2024)

The Apple WWDC 2024 has revealed some big updates to the company's ecosystem. Siri has received some significant changes in terms of looks, features, and overall AI capabilities. It is no longer a colorful orb at the bottom of the screen but rather a glowing design at the edge of your display.

Siri has been behind in terms of conversation capabilities, cross-app awareness, and overall ease of use, and Apple is set to finally change that. Who knows, it might even compete with some of the best smartphone AIs today.

This article discusses five of the biggest changes made to Apple's digital assistant.

What are the biggest features coming to Siri in 2024?

1) "Siri" no longer needs a voice cue

Apple's digital assistant gets a new look (Image via Apple)

Apple's digital assistant no longer needs a voice cue and can be called by simple double-tapping at the bottom of the screen.

You can now ask Siri pretty much anything in a much more efficient way. If you're in a quiet place, you could just type out the prompt, and it will generate answers via text.

2) Improved conversational AI

We see an overall better conversational AI with the new update (Image via Apple)

The new update allows Siri to be more conversational and natural in its functioning. You can now do a number of things, like asking for info on a text you received earlier. With cross-app integration, the AI can now even pick up info from other applications upon asking.

We are set to see a big leap in Siri's functionality. You can now ask Siri for how-tos when you find yourself lost or unaware about your phone's features. It will explain the process step-by-step so that you can get a clear idea of what to do.

You can also ask the digital assistant to take a special type of photo, like a light trail image, on your Pro camera. You can now click professional-looking pictures even if you don't know how. The AI can also summarize meeting notes or emails and create a TL;DR for you.

3) ChatGPT integration

Apple has now partnered with OpenAI for a ChatGPT integration (Image via Apple)

Apple's tie-up with OpenAI brings immense daily-life applications. Any time Siri can't answer a question, it would ask your permission to use ChatGPT.

This integration is free, allowing you to use the software even if you don't have a subscription, as it would use the free version. In case you do have a premium subscription, you can access it by logging in to your account.

4) On-screen awareness

We get to see better on-screen awareness with the new update (Image via Apple)

On-screen awareness is another big update we saw at the Apple WWDC event. The digital assistant can now read information on your device with moderation and is guarded by enhanced privacy. You can now ask it to do tasks, like adding info to your device from texts you received earlier.

When filling out a form, the program can now find an image of your license, extract details like your ID number, and then fill it out all by itself. Moreover, you can make it find stuff deep in your phone by simply describing what you need.

5) Personal context

The new update offers greater personal context (Image via Apple)

Apple's digital assistant can now find information from across apps due to seamless integration. It can surf through photos, calendar events, emails, reminders, and other files. It can now find things deep in your device with a simple prompt.

As mentioned earlier, this system is powered by privacy protections of Apple Intelligence.

