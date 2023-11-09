Black Friday deals: Google Pixel 7 discounted to less than $350

Recently, the Google Pixel 7 was discounted to less than $350, marking an all-time low price right after the new Pixel 8 series was introduced last month alongside a new processor and improvements to the camera and software. Crazy Black Friday deals like this are coming in even weeks before the actual event. This appears to be Google's attempt at clearing out old stock to bring the new Pixel smartphone to the forefront of its offerings. This is good news for users who want to get the experience of stock Android without having to spend a fortune.

Although it has been outclassed, the last-gen smartphone continues to be a solid option for daily usage. It still supports the latest software and packs a powerful Tensor G2 chip that can handle any workload you throw at it. All of this makes the current deal even more lucrative. Let's go over the finer details, including how to claim it.

Google is offering massive discounts on Pixel 7 smartphones

The promotions on the last-gen Pixel smartphones are being run by Google themselves. However, the offers aren't available on the Google Store, the official website for everything made by the company, including Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 7 lineup has already been discontinued officially, and the listings have been dropped on the website.

Instead, to avail the deal on the flagship-grade offering from 2022, you need to visit the Google Fi Wireless website at fi.google.com, the official website for the company's data plans. Apart from the Pixel 7, the company is also running some lucrative promotions for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel Fold devices on this site. Here, you can find the last-gen smartphone listed for $349.

The last-gen Pixels were introduced for $599, which makes it $100 cheaper than the Pixel 8 alternatives. On top of this, Google is currently offering a flat $250 discount, which brings the price down to $349. Financing options for the device start for as low as $14.54 a month.

All three colorways of the smartphone, including Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass, are available at this price point. Other than the Pixel 7, the last-gen Pixel Watch is also available at a slightly discounted price. It was introduced for $400, and following the introduction of the Pixel Watch 2 last month, it has been slashed to $329.99 this Black Friday. You can grab the LTE version of the smartwatch at this price.

The Pixel 7 continues to be a great option among Android devices, even a year after it was launched. In fact, it has almost no competition at the discounted price of $349. If you are looking for a smartphone deal around this price, this smartphone should be at the top of your shortlist.