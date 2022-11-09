Black Friday deals: iPhone 13 and 13 Pro best prices and where to buy them

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are both phones worth purchasing during Black Friday, even if they are last-generation models. Despite that, they are powerful cell phones, and will certainly be on sale. The real question is, where are you going to get the best deals if you’re trying to pick one up?

There will be a few outlets putting the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro on sale, and we’ll go over those and see how you can pick one up for yourself this Black Friday. There are a few options, depending on whether you want to trade in a previous model or buy one outright. Here are the best ways to buy an iPhone 13 this Black Friday.

Apple devices on sale at Best Buy this Black Friday

Though released in 2021, Apple’s 13 and 13 Pro are still exceptional devices, and it’s not a surprise to see them still on sale for this year’s holidays. Quite a few outlets are going to have these cell phones on sale, for example, Best Buy. They have 13 mini, 5G, and Pro, all on sale for various prices.

Best Buy has several models on sale, from $200 - $100 off, depending on which model you’re after. It’s also worth noting that these are for AT&T, and each has a different color. Below are the links to find these sales.

Apple devices on sale at Best Buy

Several cell phone carriers will also feature sales on these phones, or offers to trade in your previous phone to get a discount on one of the 13 models. However, our focus is on major storefronts and their particular discounts.

Unfortunately, few stores have put the iPhone 13 on sale at the time of this writing, but that could change as Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday draw closer. Apple seldom puts its products on sale, so it’s up to these outlets to offer their own deals.

If you’re considering picking up an iPhone 13 or Pro for the holidays, what sort of features make this cell phone stand out?

It has incredible cameras, with 3 rear cameras (12MP), and 1 front camera (12mp). It has a solid 11-hour battery life, and a beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. This phone also has a ceramic shield for solid durability. It also resists dust and water to help keep it safe.

Hands down, the iPhone 13 has one of the best cameras you can find on a cell phone. It is the perfect match for you if you love taking photos, especially if you want to take pictures in low-light settings. Photos come out crystal clear in several settings, so for the photography buff, this is a smartly priced option.

It’s on sale at Best Buy as of this writing, though more outlets could change their minds and announce iPhone 13 sales for their Black Friday events in the future.

Poll : 0 votes