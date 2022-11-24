Black Friday Sale: 5 best Target deals under $100

Like any major store, Target is offering huge discounts on its products during the Black Friday sale. This is the perfect time to take advantage of these deals and save some money.

Target has made many of its products more affordable. While there are plenty of discounts available, here are five of the best deals offered by the department store chain during its Black Friday sale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Fitbit Versa 2, Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset, and 3 other amazing Target deals under $100 this Black Friday

1) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB ($99.99)

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is an 8.7-inch tablet that comes with a 1340 x 800 display resolution, 5100mAh battery, 8 MP rear, and 2 MP front camera. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The tablet is perfect for watching movies, listening to music, and playing lightweight games. It also has a great battery life for non-stop entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is generally available for $159.99, but one can buy it for $99.99 this Black Friday.

2) Fitbit Versa 2 ($99.95)

The Fitbit versa 2 smartwatch (Image via Target)

The Fitbit Versa 2 monitors its user's heart rate, sleep time, steps, and more. It comes with a built-in Amazon Alexa for news and information as well as set timers and alarms. It can also control smart home devices via voice and has water resistance at a depth of up to 50 meters.

Additionally, the device can be used to play music on Spotify. It can receive calls, texts, and smartphone app notifications when the phone is nearby. It also has a battery life of up to six days.

The Versa 2 is normally sold for $149.95 but is currently available for $99.95 as part of Target's Black Friday sale.

3) Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB ($74.99)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB (Image via Target)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is great for reading, surfing the internet, checking emails, and more. It is powered by an octa-core processor and features 3 GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage space that can be further expanded to 1TB with a microSD card.

Additionally, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours and can be fully charged with a USB-C charging cable in under four hours. The only downside of the tablet is that it only supports apps available from the Amazon App Store.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is normally available for $149.99, but one can buy it for $74.99 this Black Friday.

4) Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset ($69.99)

The Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D is a gaming headset tuned for 3D Audio on PS5, PS4, and PC. It comes with refined earpads and headband straps, along with noise-canceling microphones that eliminate background noise and enhance audio quality when communicating with teammates.

Additionally, the headphones have 12 hours of battery life. Its audio and chat settings can be easily adjusted with easy-access controls.

The Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D typically retails for $99.99 but is currently available for $69.99 through the Black Friday sale.

5) Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell ($59.99)

The Ring 1080p Wireless Doorbell (Image via Target)

The Ring 1080p doorbell features a video camera that can be used to see, hear, and speak to visitors with the help of a phone or Alexa-enabled device. It has customized motion zone settings that focus on areas that need to be protected. It can also be set up with preset responses.

The device sends a mobile notification when a visitor arrives at a user's home. It can also be paired with Alexa to make audio announcements when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors.

The Ring 1080p doorbell is generally sold for $99.99, but it is available for $59.99 this Black Friday.

