Black Friday Sale: 5 best Walmart deals under $100

A guide to securing the best sub $100 deals on Walmart this Black Friday

1) Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device

Roku Ultra LT is a powerful streaming device that users can avail of on a tight budget. It is quick and launches apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu without difficulty. It supports both WiFi and Ethernet, allowing users to stream 4K content without breaking a sweat. It also comes with a Private Listening mode, where users can connect their headphones to the Roku remote and continue watching shows or listening to music without waking up the family.

The Roku Ultra LT features voice control capabilities and comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision that enhance image quality. Moreover, along with Roku Originals, users can watch over 200 Live TV channels for free on The Roku Channel.

The streaming device usually retails for $73.60. However, during the Black Friday sales, it is being sold for only $30.

2) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 4 delivers more than decent audio for its price. It is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers 12 hours of continuous, high-quality sound. It is waterproof and the sound quality is ideal for small gatherings. The Flip 4 allows users to connect more than 100 JBL speakers simultaneously thanks to the JBL connect+ feature. The speaker takes only 3.5 hours for a full charge.

The JBL Flip 4 generally sells at Walmart for $99. However, during this Black Friday Sale, the Bluetooth speaker is being sold for $59.

3) Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Bugs provides a superb TWS experience for its price range. The AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce rich and premium audio quality, and the active noise cancelation feature on these Samsung buds ensures an immersive experience. Equipped with a case that can be used as a wireless charger, it has a long-lasting battery life.

These Samsung buds usually sell for a price of $149. However, with the Black Friday Sale, they are available for only $69.

4) HyperX QuadCast

The HyperX Quadcast is a USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac devices. Be it for content creators or casual gamers, this microphone does its job by consistently delivering crisp and clear audio. The HyperX microphone also comes with an anti-vibration shock mount that dampens sound. It also has a built-in pop filter that reduces popping noise for superior voice quality.

The microphone sells for $139, but during the Walmart Black Friday sales, it is available at a price of $97.5.

5) Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo Ideapad 3 is an amazing Chromebook featuring a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, 4GB LPDDR4X-1866, and 64 GB eMMC. Weighing only 2.87 lbs, the Ideapad 3 is an excellent choice for users who like to carry their work or entertainment with them. With 10 hours of battery life, the Ideapad 3 ensures long operating hours without hassle.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 sells at a price of $299.99. However, the product has received a massive discount this Black Friday Sale at Walmart and is selling for only $99.

